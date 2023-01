After too many injuries forced UConn Women’s basketball to postpone its last scheduled game, the team is back in action on Wednesday when it travels to St. John’s.

The Big East conference requires each team to have a minimum of seven available players to play. The No. 4-ranked Huskies were down to just six on Friday after both Aaliyah Edwards (ankle) and Ayanna Patterson (concussion) got injured at Xavier last Thursday.

Associate head Coach Chris Dailey, who is stepping in for head Coach Geno Auriemma for the time being, told the media Tuesday morning that the team will have seven available players on Wednesday, meeting the conference standard, with the return of Edwards. Dailey also said star sophomore Azzi Fudd (knee) will be a game-time decision against the Red Storm.

“I think our players have shown they’re very resilient,” Dailey said. “And our coaches, you know, we’re prepared every day and this is a long-term thing, working to get better.”

Meanwhile, Ayanna Patterson and Caroline Ducharme (who suffered a concussion in practice on Jan. 2) remain in concussion protocol and will not make the trip to New York.

“That (Patterson’s concussion) was something that, I’ll be honest when I went to the media (following the Xavier game) that I didn’t know,” Dailey said. “And then when I came back, she was feeling some effects.”

Dailey said Edwards was limited in practice on Sunday with her ankle injury. The star junior toppled into a couple of empty chairs along the sideline while chasing down a loose ball against the Musketeers. She was seen limping after getting up and was ruled unavailable for the game’s second half.

“Aaliyah has been limited, but in the hopes that by limiting it she’ll be able to be a full go on Wednesday,” Daily said.

Fudd has missed eight games after injuring her right knee in the first quarter of UConn’s game at Notre Dame on Dec. 4. She returned to basketball activities on Dec. 30 and has participated in pregame warmups dressed down in uniform for the past three games.

“Nothing has changed with her situation,” Dailey said. “It’s just a matter of where she is and how she feels.”

Despite all the injuries, postponing Sunday’s game against DePaul and still not having Auriemma back, the Huskies (13-2, 6-0 Big East) remain poised.

“Everything we’ve had to handle, I think will help us down the road,” Dailey said. “It will make us stronger. There’s not going to be anything come March that we won’t have experienced. So, I think that’s the way we’re looking at it.”