STORRS — UConn Women’s basketball’s 2022-23 season is less than a week away and the Huskies continue to get hit with injuries.

Sunday will be UConn’s debut in front of fans as it hosts Kutztown in an exhibition game (1 pm, XL Center). While the No. 6 Huskies will introduce a new starting point guard, they may be without one of their most dependable players from last season: Caroline Ducharme.

UConn Coach Geno Auriemma spoke to the media Friday afternoon inside the lobby of the Werth Champions Center and said everyone is available for Sunday’s game, except Ducharme — who as of Friday, is a “maybe.”

Auriemma said the sophomore has been dealing with “neck stiffness” this week. During Friday’s practice open viewing period, Ducharme did not participate in drills and instead sat on the sideline.

While the Huskies’ exhibition game and season opener (vs Northeastern on Thursday at 7 pm at Gampel Pavilion) won’t be highly competitive, the Huskies do face No. 3 Texas on Nov. 14 and No. 10 NC State on Nov. 20.

“This is going to be really hard,” Auriemma said. “I’m looking forward to the grind. It’s going to be hard. And we talk about it a lot with the team. We have maybe the toughest schedule in the country and when we made that schedule, we were a different team than we are today.

“We’re in for a rough ride, but I think the challenge is what Everybody’s geared up for. So, I’m excited about that because for the first time in a long time we’re gonna be going into games where we’ they’re not the favorites by a long shot.”

After a closed-door scrimmage against UMass on Oct. 22, Auriemma said he’s been impressed with his team’s growth in the past two weeks of practice and is excited to see how his new players gel into rhythm when the lights are on and fans fill the stands on Sunday.

“I just hope that Lou (Lopez Sénéchal), Ayanna (Patterson) and Ines (Bettencourt) that they’re not crazy anxious to play,” he said. “And Aubrey (Griffin) hasn’t played since the Arizona game (in the 2021 Final Four) so she’s like ready to jump through her skin out here, so it should be fun for these guys.

“Dorka (Juhász,) hasn’t played in a real game, she didn’t play all summer, so there’s a lot going on besides what are we gonna see. What offense we’re in, what defense we’re in, that’s kinda all secondary right now.”

Both Auriemma and junior Nika Mühl agree that the team’s defense during its scrimmage was bad and not up to par. “We sucked on defense. It was pretty bad,” Mühl said.

In the practices since, the team has focused on learning how to cover up its mistakes on defenses as a team unit and keeping a player in front of them while still playing aggressively.

“We’ve gotten better and I think the players are starting to understand that I don’t mean anything when I say, because it’s just a fact of life, ‘Look, we’re not gonna match up with some teams athletically.’ This is not Tina (Charles), Maya (Moore), Kalana Greene, Renee Montgomery, Tiffany Hayes or Stewie (Breanna Stewart) or Moriah Jefferson. This isn’t these guys.

“That’s no slight on anybody on our team. You have to play with what you have so given this is what we have. We can win, but we gotta play a little smarter than everybody else, gotta make sure we make great decisions, that we’re in the right place at the right time and that we execute when we’re supposed to execute. So I think we’re getting smarter defensively, we’re talking more, we’re communicating better.”

Also making improvement is Mühl, who will likely start in place of Paige Bueckers, while she sits out the year recovering from an August ACL injury.

Mühl, who played in place of Bueckers in 19 games last season, said she’s worked on her vocal leadership skills now that she’s taking over as point guard and an upperclassman. In practice, she’s become the loudest voice and has become comfortable giving her teammates direct critiques as she knows this only improves herself too.

“When you call people out, you’re actually calling yourself out because then you can’t make the same mistakes or people are gonna look at you crazy,” Mühl said. “So I feel like just that part, trying to be as much responsible and like ‘stand behind your words’ I feel like that has been the biggest change for me.”

With the possibility of Ducharme sitting out, Fairfield grad transfer Lopez Sénéchal could easily take a starting spot and play increased minutes than normal.

Lopez Sénéchal said she’s adjusting well during her first few months in Storrs despite the heightened expectations in practice.

“I think just being more aggressive and more competitive has been a big transition for me, but it’s the challenge that I wanted,” she said.

The Huskies begin the season this upcoming week and learning how to adapt to new roles as players take time off for injury will continue to be the measuring stick on just how good this UConn team can be.

“The strength of our team? Honestly, I don’t even know yet,” Mühl said. “I feel like we have a lot of assets that can help us be great this year but I think that the strength of this team can be is everybody knowing their role. I feel like we have a lot of people that are so so good, might as well say great at certain things, and just putting those people in those positions, everybody knowing their role, everybody stepping out of their comfort zone, covering for each other, that can be huge for us this year.”