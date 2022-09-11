UConn Women’s basketball star Swin Cash, Sun’s Lindsay Whalen enshrined in Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD — As UConn Women’s basketball great Swin Cash stood on the edge of the stage, she took a moment to hug each of her presenters as they took their seats behind her.

She had personally chosen all five presenters to join her on stage. They were Hall of Famers, highly decorated players and coaches that have impacted the game: Tamika Catchings, Tina Thompson, Teresa Weatherspoon, Isiah Thomas and Cash’s former college Coach Geno Auriemma.

They were all there to welcome her to the highest honor a basketball player or coach can receive.

In the Birthplace of basketball, Cash was officially enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame. She joined the 2022 Class of inductees, including former Connecticut Sun guard Lindsay Whalen, inducted in front of basketball’s most accomplished figures, at Springfield Symphony Hall for Saturday night’s enshrinement ceremony.

Cash joins Rebecca Lobo (’17) as the only other UConn Women’s player to be inducted.

“I’m sitting amongst the Greatest in this room, humbled to be on this stage and Hopeful for the next generation of borrowers with the skill set to take this game to the next level and the social responsibility to bring this whole world along with them ,” Cash said Saturday. ” … I’m far from perfect. I’ve made my fair share of Mistakes and I’m sure I’ll make some more.

“But whatever the future holds, I would be raised the same way I did again, unapologetically, the way God called me to be, and the whole time I know, giving my all was required to give to the game and the game forever will give to me.”

Accompanying Cash at Saturday’s ceremony was her former high school Coach and teammates, her mom, her husband, Steve, and her two sons — one of whom was asleep in Steve’s lap as Cash took the stage for her speech.

“To my two heartbeats, one of them sleeping there and the other one is sleeping in the hotel room, I love you two more than life itself,” Cash said. “You are my why. This world is your playground. And as long as I’ve got breath your rights to grow, rise and stand will be your daddy’s and I’s duty to protect. Take up space, young king.”

While Cash’s basketball accolades showcase her competitive nature, she said it was watching her mom growing up that first showed her what relentlessness looked like.

“You guys look at me and see a powerful woman in front of the stage, but I promise you, I’m the product of the grace, prayer, hard work, mental toughness that was formed by watching my mom daily,” Cash said . ” … Mom, it’s easy to compete in the game of basketball because I watched you fight the Ultimate game, the game of life, every day, breaking barriers and being an unapologetic Black woman. A woman with dignity, grace, humility, grit. I know I wasn’t always easy. I’m forever grateful for all your sacrifices. Thank you.”

Cash grew up in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. She chose to commit to UConn over Tennessee. The 6-foot-1 forward joined a freshman class in Storrs in 1998 that included expected future Hall of Famers Sue Bird, Asjha Jones, and Tamika Williams (now Williams-Jeter).

“One of the best decisions I made was to (attend) the University of Connecticut,” Cash said. “For Tamika Williams, now Tamika J, Asjha Jones and Sue Bird, there’s not much that I can tell you three that I haven’t personally already said to you. But what I will say is this, because I have the stage, I wouldn’t trade our experience in college for anything. We were the wave, we were the culture, and if anyone is debating the Greatest college basketball team ever, ask about us.”

That class went on to help lead UConn to the 2000 and 2002 national titles. In Cash’s senior year, in 2002, she was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player as UConn finished undefeated.

“It was a beautiful thing to go to three Final Fours, to win two national championships, but I learned a lot of life lessons along the way,” she said. “Coach always wrote on the board, ‘Play hard, play smart, have fun.’ In college, it always felt like we were chasing perfection, every practice, every game. It was an unrealistic pursuit.

“The bar was set so high that it felt like it moved up daily. One of the things I learned was that you’re never chasing perfection, you’re learning how to build great habits.”

Cash was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft by the Detroit Shock. In 2016, she retired from playing after three WNBA Championships, spending her career with the Shock, the Seattle Storm, the Chicago Sky, the Atlanta Dream and the New York Liberty.

She closed her speech Saturday by addressing her passion for basketball, while giving a message to the younger generation of women, especially Black women, that will go on to impact the sport.

“Playing the game was intoxicating and competing was like breathing,” Cash said. “To love this game you have to be obsessed with the process of achieving your goals. To love this game, you’re gonna have to overcome your fears and outwork others’ expectations of you. Celebrate your wins, make corrections in your losses and grind every game like it’s your last.

“This I know, as a Black woman, sometimes you have to hold back your confidence out of fear of being labeled too intimidating, but as a young Black woman I was taught to straighten my crown and enter a room with my head held high, thanks Mom, confidence in who I was, and who I was, not because I’m a diva or better than, but because the statement that I put work in my own skin and my body because it’s my body, let me repeat that again , because it’s my body …

“This I know that this game was the Sanctuary from the world that tried to box us in. This game was a vehicle and an outline to a higher education, exposure to bigger pictures, a platform of more than just performances … This I know, it’s not just a game. It’s a gift. God-given.”

Outside of Cash and Whalen, the 2022 Hall of Fame class included Tim Hardaway, Manu Ginobili, Bob Huggins, George Karl, Marianne Stanley, Hugh Evans, Theresa Shank-Grentz, Del Harris, Lou Hudson, Larry Costello and Radivoj Korac.

Whalen was presented by Charles Barkley (Class of ’06) and South Carolina Women’s basketball Coach Dawn Staley (’13).

The former Sun point guard started her professional career in Uncasville after the franchise selected her fourth overall in the 2004 WNBA Draft. She’s a five-time WNBA All-Star, four-time WNBA Champion and a two-time Olympic champion.

The Minnesota Lynx Retired her No. 13 jersey in 2019. Whalen immediately jumped into coaching after playing and is the Coach of her alma mater, the University of Minnesota Women’s basketball program.

On Saturday, Whalen spoke about her journey to finding basketball and how on the plane ride back from the 2012 Olympics, her perspective on winning forever changed her relationship with basketball.

“We won the gold medal and after that, I thought Somehow my life would be completely different because I made it, I won a gold medal, I arrived, all that,” Whalen said. “But that was not the case. Same bills were due, I was sore from playing, I was hungry, tired, insurance bills were due, we had a plane to catch and get back to the WNBA a few days later. So nothing really had changed after I won a gold medal.

“But also, for me, everything had changed because in that moment on the flight back home my lenses of striving for a destination was forever changed and my appreciation grew for the journey, and most importantly, for the people that were such a big part of that journey.”