UConn Women’s basketball star Swin Cash, Sun’s Lindsay Whalen enshrined in Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD — As UConn Women’s basketball great Swin Cash stood on the edge of the stage, she took a moment to hug each of her presenters as they took their seats behind her.
She had personally chosen all five presenters to join her on stage. They were Hall of Famers, highly decorated players and coaches that have impacted the game: Tamika Catchings, Tina Thompson, Teresa Weatherspoon, Isiah Thomas and Cash’s former college Coach Geno Auriemma.