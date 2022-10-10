UConn Women’s basketball players now DI coaches

In a span of nearly four decades, the Hall of Fame Coach has led the program to an unparalleled level of success in the sport, including an NCAA-record 11 national championships.

He’s coached some of the biggest names in basketball: Rebecca Lobo, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, right up through Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd.

After their playing careers concluded, some of Auriemma’s players have gone on to join him on the sideline as Graduate assistants and Assistant coaches. Some have taken their lessons learned from Auriemma and ventured out of Storrs to join coaching staffs at other colleges across the country.

Auriemma’s current assistants Morgan Valley and Jamelle Elliott are just two examples.

Valley (who played for UConn from 2000-04) led Hartford as head coach for two seasons (2019-2021) before returning to Storrs as an assistant coach. Elliott (1992-96) began her coaching career as an assistant at UConn in 1998 for 11 years, before leading Cincinnati as a head coach for nine seasons. She returned to Storrs in 2020 as an assistant.

Current Connecticut Sun team president and former Husky Jennifer Rizzotti began her coaching career at Hartford as head Coach in 1999. In 2016, she took over as head Coach at George Washington before leaving the program in 2021.

Here’s a look at other former UConn players serving as Division I head coaches and Assistant coaches across the country this season:

Carla Berube (1993-1997) – Princeton

Berube helped lead UConn to its first national championship in 1995 as a player. Her first coaching experience came as an Assistant Coach at Big East foe Providence College in 2000. After two years, Berube was promoted to her first head coaching role at Tufts University. Over the course of 17 years, Berube compiled a 384-96 record along with two Division-III national championship appearances. In 2015, she was named the NCAA Division III National Coach of the Year.

She took over at Princeton in 2019 and has proven she can be just as dominant on both the DI and Ivy League stages. In her debut season, Berube was named the Ivy League Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to a 29-1 overall record and winning the conference championship. In her two full seasons at Princeton (the Ivy League did not compete in 2020-21), she has yet to lose to an Ivy opponent.

Berube will return to Storrs on Dec. 8 when the Huskies host the Tigers at Gampel Pavilion (7 pm) in a non-conference matchup.

Tamika Williams-Jeter (1998-2002) – Dayton

The Dayton, Ohio native took over the Flyers program this past March. It’s the former Husky’s second head coaching job after leading Wittenberg during the 2021-22 season. Under Williams-Jeter, Wittenberg reached the NCAA D-III Tournament for the first time in eight years. Prior to becoming a head coach, Williams-Jeter was an Assistant Coach for five different programs between 2002 and 2021, including Ohio State, Kansas and Penn State.

After leading UConn to both the 2000 and 2002 national championships, Williams-Jeter played in the WNBA for seven years, ending her professional career with the Connecticut Sun in 2008. The former Husky still owns the NCAA DI record for field goal percentage (70.3 percent ).

Shea Ralph (1996-2001) – Vanderbilt

One of UConn’s most notable former players and assistant coaches enters her second year as head coach at Vanderbilt. While a handful of ACL injuries spoiled Ralph’s playing career, she helped lead UConn to the 2000 national championship. Working with Auriemma and associate head Coach Chris Dailey, Ralph was an integral part of UConn’s staff as an Assistant coach. She joined UConn’s staff in 2008 after being an Assistant at Pittsburgh for five years and remained in Storrs for the next 13 seasons.

In her head Coach debut last season, Ralph led Vanderbilt to a 16-19 record before ending the season in the third round of the WNIT (the program’s Longest postseason run since 2013).

Former Husky Kyla Irwin (2016-2020) joined Ralph’s staff at Vanderbilt in May 2021 as the program’s director of player development and community relations.

Caroline Doty (2008-2013) – Wisconsin Assistant Coach

Doty begins her second year as an Assistant Coach on the Badgers’ staff under head coach, and former UConn Assistant Coach Marisa Moseley.

After graduating from UConn in 2012 as a three-time national champion, Doty moved to Oregon and worked for Nike for nine years as an account manager. She began her coaching career leading Beaverton High School and Lake Ridge Middle School.

Now back at the college level, Doty has helped lead Wisconsin to its most Big Ten wins since the 2014-15 season (five).

“Her experience at UConn and work in the corporate world have prepared her for this next step in her journey,” Moseley said in the program’s release of Doty’s hire. “It’s not very often that you find a person who has the ability to adapt and evolve like Caroline has done throughout her entire career. Despite injuries or setbacks, she has always been the consummate teammate and wanted the best for those around her.”

Moseley was an Assistant at UConn from 2009-2018 and started coaching at Wisconsin in 2021 after three seasons as head coach of her alma mater Boston University.

Nykesha Sales (1994-1998) – Georgia Assistant Coach

The Bloomfield native and former UConn leading scorer was Berube’s teammate on the 1995 national championship team. After an eight-year career in the WNBA playing for the Orlando Miracle and Connecticut Sun, Sales began her coaching career as an Assistant at Central Florida in 2016 under the head Coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. Sales returned to Storrs last March when UConn hosted the Knights in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

When Georgia hired Abrahamson-Henderson on March 26, Sales followed her to the Bulldogs’ program.