UConn Women’s basketball opener live updates: Pregame sights

UConn has taken the floor for early work, but the Squad is not putting up many shots and is instead choosing to focus on injury preventive exercises prior to the game.

Meanwhile, the student section is filing up quickly. Everyone is decked out in white and navy ready for the Huskies.

And since we can't stop thinking about Coach P, we can't help but love the shootaround report from our friend Maria Marino at SNY…

Opening night: Setting the scene

When we last saw Geno Auriemma’s team in a game that mattered, the UConn Huskies were retreating to the locker room in Minneapolis while NCAA Champion South Carolina celebrated.

Seven months later, the Chase for the 12th national title begins anew Tonight at Gampel Pavilion. UConn, after falling a game short of the national championship last spring, kicks off the 2022-23 season against Northeastern.

The Husky vs. Husky regular season opener marks the start of a curious season for UConn. The team was working towards what promised to be a memorable season when a speed bump appeared on Aug. 1 — Paige Bueckers Tore her ACL and would be lost for the season. OK, it was more like a mountain than a speed bump.

How will UConn look without Paige? We’ve tried to answer that question. Keep an eye on Azzi Fudd, who should replace Bueckers as the Epicenter of the team’s offensive.

Of course, there’s really no replacing Bueckers. She is arguably the best player in the country, a leader on and off the court. As the season opens, expect her to get lots of camera time as she acts as “Coach P” on the bench. She’ll be visible.

UConn will be without sophomore Caroline Ducharmes, who is out with a stiff neck. Meanwhile, freshman Ice Brady joined Bueckers with a season-ending injury. What’s with all the injuries? Again, we tried to find answers.

What else do you need to know about the opener? We’ve got you covered here.

Also, here’s a breakdown of the entire roster: From Aaliyah, Amari, Aubrey, Ayanna and Azzi through Ice and Inês. We cover them all, healthy or injured.

