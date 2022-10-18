UConn Women’s basketball named Big East favorites

NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) – The University of Connecticut Women’s basketball team received a unanimous vote to win the Big East Conference in a preseason coaches’ poll.

UConn received 10 out of 11 votes, with Villanova getting a single vote by way of UConn, which couldn’t vote for itself.

A coaches’ poll puts the UConn Women’s basketball team as the favorite to win the Big East title. (WFSB)

The Big East preseason coaches’ poll and preseason individual honors were announced Tuesday ahead of Big East Media Day.

Forward Ayanna Patterson was selected as the league’s preseason freshman of the year. Junior Aaliyah Edwards, sophomore Caroline Ducharme and sophomore Azzi Fudd were named to the preseason All-Big East Team while Graduate student Dorka Juhász was picked as preseason Honorable mention.

UConn won both the regular season and tournament titles in 2021-22. The Huskies have won 21 Big East regular season titles and 20 Big East Tournament titles.

Patterson is a five-star recruit from Fort Wayne, IN. UConn said she was ranked fourth in the class of 2022, as listed by ESPN. She averaged 25.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks as a senior at Homestead High and was named a McDonald’s All American and Indiana Miss Basketball. She was the third straight UConn Rookie to be named a preseason freshman of the year following Azzi Fudd in 2021 and Paige Bueckers in 2020.

Edwards started 26 games for the Huskies last year and averaged 7.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. Her field goal percentage (.542) ranked fifth in the conference.

Ducharme was thrust into the starting lineup midseason and upped her scoring average from 3.3 points per game to 17.6 during that 11-game stretch. Over 14 Big East contests she averaged 13.1 points.

Fudd is UConn’s top returning scorer. She finished her freshman season averaging 12.1 points and shooting 43-percent from three.

Juhász is the Huskies’ top returning rebounder at 5.7 per game, including 6.4 in conference play. She also scored 9.5 points per game against conference opponents.

The Huskies begin the 2022-23 season against Northeastern on Nov. 10. They begin Big East play against Providence on Dec. 2.

