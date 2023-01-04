UConn Women’s basketball managing a season ‘unlike any other’

Only three of those players have appeared in each of UConn’s first 14 games.

Due to multiple injuries and illnesses, the Huskies have used six different starting lineups. Even the team’s coaching staff has been affected as Geno Auriemma has missed three games due to illness so far this season.

And just as they did last year, the Huskies have continued to step, come together and fight through all the last-minute injuries and absences to remain one of the nation’s top-five ranked teams. They’ll look to do so again as they close out their first road trip of 2023 on Thursday at Xavier (7 pm/ SNY).

“It makes you Tougher and makes you Stronger as a group and you don’t have a choice,” associate head Coach Chris Dailey said after UConn’s 80-47 win at Butler Tuesday night. “So, when you don’t have a choice, you have to figure it out. And I think that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Last season, 10 of UConn’s 12 players missed two games or more due to injury. Aaliyah Edwards and then-senior Evina Westbrook were the only two players to play in all 36 games.

The Huskies also dealt with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program was forced to shut down after the December holiday break after too many players returned back to campus with the virus. Three of the Huskies Big East games were canceled due to COVID issues within UConn and/or its opponents. Only one of those matchups was later rescheduled.

And somehow through all of it, they reached the national championship game for the first time since 2016.

Yet, the Huskies have experienced a sense of deja vu through the first two months of the season.

Both Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady are out for the year due to preseason injuries. Despite a remaining roster with some of the nation’s best talent, UConn has only played one game this season with all 10 of its available players (Nov. 14 against Texas). Twice the Huskies have had to play with just seven players.

“This season has been unlike any other,” Dailey said. “It’s almost like it’s Worse than the COVID season (2020-21) because during COVID you expected (it). Like every time you took a test, you’re expecting someone could be out or we could be shut down. This is just every other day we get one person back and then we lose one.”

Edwards, Lou Lopez Sénéchal and Ayanna Patterson are the only three players to have played in every game so far this season.

However, Lopez Sénéchal sat out the final four minutes of UConn’s Dec. 8 game against Princeton after tweaking her foot and Patterson has worn a bandage on her finger the last three games after injuring it in practice in the last week of December.

The Huskies could have at most nine players against the Musketeers on Thursday if star sophomore Azzi Fudd returns. Fudd has missed the last seven games after injuring her knee against Notre Dame on Dec. 4. She’s returned to basketball activities and participated in pregame warmups dressed in uniform each of UConn’s last two games.

Caroline Ducharme, on the other hand, remains out indefinitely in the concussion protocol. The program announced that she suffered a concussion in Monday’s practice and did not travel with the team this week.

As of Wednesday, at noon, there was no update on Auriemma’s health status after he missed Tuesday’s game at Butler due to feeling unwell.

The positive in all this? The Huskies have gotten stronger both on and off the court. Mentally, they’ve learned how to respond to last-minute adversities and understand it’s always the “next man up.”

Edwards, coming off an inconsistent sophomore season, has stepped up to become UConn’s best player. She had 20 points and nine rebounds against Butler. and is averaging 17.4 points and 9.8 rebounds.

“I think all of these things, everything that we’re going through is going to help us down the road,” Dailey said. “You know whatever we go through in January and February and what we’ve gone through in December, somewhere it’s going to help us and right now I think it’s just bringing this team even closer together.”