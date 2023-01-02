UConn Women’s basketball looks to fix turnover issue vs. Butler.

The first turnover was a bad pass that turned into a Marquette steal-and-score on a 3-pointer.

Then came a travel call and another bad pass.

Those were followed by two more turnovers and another Marquette steal.

UConn Women’s basketball had zero points and five turnovers from four different players in the first five minutes of the second quarter on Saturday in its win against the Golden Eagles. The Huskies went on to finish the game with 17 turnovers, their seventh-straight game with 15 or more.

In its first 13 games, UConn is averaging 17.4 turnovers per game. It’s a stat that currently ranks the program 240th in the Nation (out of 350 teams). And while the Huskies still have 18 games left in the regular season, this is the most turnovers the program has averaged since at least the 2015-16 season.

UConn will face the two other Big East programs averaging 17 or more turnovers per game this week on the road. The Huskies travel to Indianapolis to play Butler (which averages 17.1 turnovers per game) Tuesday evening (7 pm/SNY). Two days later, they Huskies face Xavier (which is last in the conference with 17.9 turnovers per game) in Cincinnati (Thursday, 7 pm/SNY).

“There’s got to be a fix for it. I just don’t know what it is,” UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said Saturday. “… There’s been times in the past where we’ve had crazy games early in the season but not at this point where we’re still making some of the decisions that we’re making with the ball.”

Out of the Huskies’ 17 turnovers on Saturday, five were from bad passes. UConn also had four traveling calls as Marquette capitalized by scoring 15 points off UConn turnovers.

Whether it’s the fast pace of the game or the team’s lack of rotation causing fatigue, bad decision-making is ultimately what’s causing the Huskies’ poor ball control. Passes are thrown seconds too late (or too early) and bad shots are taken instead of looking for a more open teammate.

“It’s all about decision-making,” Auriemma said. “And it’s an ongoing thing, you know, especially with our team where I don’t like to do it, but you have to limit what you do and make sure that you don’t pass it a lot. You know, that’s one way to not turn the ball over. Don’t pass it. Come down and go pass, pass, shoot it. That’s usually the fix that we have.”

Auriemma understands this is a team-wide issue, but he says it comes down to each individual player trying too hard to create a play and ultimately losing control of the moment.

“This is an individual thing where everyone thinks that they’re Diana Taurasi or Sue Bird and think that they can make any pass anytime to anywhere,” Auriemma said last week. “Well, the reason those guys are really good is they don’t try to throw any pass to anybody anytime. It’s admirable that they (his current players) think they can make plays, but there’s got to be a little bit of thought to it.”

UConn had a season-high 27 turnovers against Princeton on Dec. 8. The Tigers were able to score 28 points off the Huskies’ mistakes. The last time the Huskies had 25 or more turnovers in a single game was five years prior on Nov. 19, 2017, at Maryland (UConn gave up 29 points off 25 turnovers).

The players understand Solving the turnover issue comes down to slowing down the moment to think about the next best move instead of rushing to score or making an ill-advised pass.

“Coach put a huge emphasis on that when he was back… it’s just like concentration is the focus part,” point guard Nika Mühl said last week. “I don’t feel like teams are playing us that aggressive to the point where they make us turn the ball over. I feel like it’s mostly us just being lousy at times. You know, we’ve been playing with a short rotation. We get tired. You can tell that we get lousy with it, but we just can’t allow ourselves to do that.”

Something that will likely affect UConn’s turnover issue is the return of both Azzi Fudd (right knee) and Aubrey Griffin (COVID-19) to the lineup as early as this week.

Griffin has missed the past two games due to the virus and is expected back as early as Tuesday. Fudd, who has missed the last six games, returned to basketball activities on Friday after injuring her knee at Notre Dame on Dec. 4. Auriemma said Saturday that Fudd has had a couple of “encouraging” practices since returning to the court and is hopeful that means her return to games will be soon.

When they both return, it will be the first time since Nov. 14 that the Huskies’ will have their full 10-player roster healthy and available (UConn has 12 total players including Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady, who are both out for the year due to injury).

Yet, since it’s been so long since the team last played all together, will Integrating back two of its top five scorers be a fluid process or cause room for even more turnovers?

That answer will become apparent this week when UConn opens in 2023 on the road.

“I think definitely we’re in control of most of our turnovers, so (limiting them) is just by playing smarter and handling the ball with care,” Aaliyah Edwards said. “And really taking care of those possessions because the more turnovers that we have, the more possessions that we’re losing and getting opportunities to score out of them.”