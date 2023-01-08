UConn Women’s basketball injuries leave team searching for answers
STORRS — The state of an unprecedented wave of injuries besetting the UConn Women’s basketball team has moved well beyond inconvenience and Dorka Juhász, like anyone monitoring the situation, is wondering why this has come to be.
“There’s a lot of different phases we’re going through, trying to figure it out,” Juhász, a Graduate student forward, said. “Did we do something bad? Is it karma? It’s been a lot of hard things to adjust to. Because I’m an older player on this team, it’s a little easier. But talking to the freshmen, it’s, ‘Is this college basketball? Is this how it’s supposed to be?’ There’s just so many crazy things happening, and what can you say?”