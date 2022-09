UNCASVILLE — UConn Women’s basketball star Swin Cash credits her high school basketball Coach at McKeesport Area High School in Pennsylvania with shaping her as a competitor.

Her coach, Gerald Grayson, came from a football background and pushed Cash to never give up.

“I think in high school, how I played the game, how I approached the game, a lot of that came from being coached by a high school coach that played football so that competitiveness and all that was already in me.”

Cash spoke Friday afternoon at Mohegan Sun at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame press conference ahead of Saturday night’s induction ceremony in Springfield, Mass.

The former Husky joins 15 others as part of the 2022 Hall of Fame Class, including former Connecticut Sun guard Lindsay Whalen, five-time NBA All-Star Tim Hardaway, two-time NCAA National Coach of the Year Bob Huggins and four-time NBA Champion Manu Ginobili.

Cash arrived in Storrs in the fall of 1998 as part of the program’s iconic freshman class of Sue Bird, Kierstan Walters, Tamika Williams (now Williams-Jeter) and Asjha Jones.

While at UConn, Cash led the Huskies to two national championships (2000 and 2002), including an undefeated season her senior year. With Geno Auriemma at the helm, Cash said the team’s championship-or-bust expectations prepared her to become a professional.

“One of the things that Coach Auriemma really instilled in all of us was this idea of ​​every day Chasing perfection, understanding that you’re never gonna get there so the bar was constantly moving but you were trying to be the best,” Cash said . “Practices were always Harder than the games. But that prepared you mentally to understand what you wanted to achieve and every year the bar was a national championship.

“For some people, the bar is a conference championship or ‘Hey, we made the tournament,’ whereas at Connecticut, we hang banners.”

In 2002, she was drafted second overall in the WNBA Draft (behind Bird at No. 1) to the Detroit Shock. Cash spent five years in Detroit and was coached by longtime head Coach Bill Laimbeer. Through a couple of slow early seasons with Detroit, Cash and Laimbeer led the franchise to both the 2003 and 2006 WNBA championships.

“You have to understand, (when) I was at UConn, I went 39-0. I go to the Detroit, get drafted No. 2 behind my college roommate Sue Bird, and we go 0-13 and I literally felt like in that moment, in this small moment, like the world was just coming down,” Cash said. ” … I realized that it was going to take some time but then the bad boy came busting through the door in Bill Laimbeer. …

“At 22, he told me, ‘You’re the future. This is what I’m looking for. This is what I need from you. This is the type of leadership I know you can have. You gotta trust me.’ And I did and we were able to create something with my teammates, it wasn’t just me.”

Cash rejoined Bird as teammates in 2008 when she joined the Seattle Storm. The two, along with fellow former Husky Svetlana Abrosimova, helped lead the Storm to the 2010 WNBA Championship.

“I went to Seattle, had an unbelievable time in Seattle, winning a Championship there,” Cash said. “… Going from Detroit to Seattle was definitely different from a cultural standpoint but it also was refreshing because there you had Force 10 Hoops that is an all-female ownership group of this professional team, really was trying to pour back into the city and into Seattle and the Storm and the fan base was phenomenal.”

Cash ended her playing career with the New York Liberty. She called her time in New York “one of the highest times” of her life because that’s where she felt the most connected with the Liberty’s and the WNBA’s social movements.

“I have to give a shout out to the organization of New York for understanding the importance that the New York Liberty, the role they played not only on the court but in our society and our community,” she said. “I think how we embraced the social responsibility, how we were able to have those conversations about basketball and transcending the game and inclusiveness, that all started and really mumbled up to the surface with me being in New York.”

After retiring in 2016, Cash spent time behind the scenes. She worked in the front office for the New York Liberty and as an Analyst for ESPN and NBA TV. Currently, she’s the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development.

Cash will be presented by Auriemma, Tamika Catchings, Teresa Weatherspoon, Tina Thompson and Isiah Thomas during Saturday’s ceremony.