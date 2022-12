On Sunday, the No. 9 Huskies looked like their old self with the return of point guard Nika Muhl and Graduate forward Dorka Juhasz in the team’s 85-77 win over Florida State at Mohegan Sun Arena in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.

While both Muhl and Juhasz were back from their respective injuries, head coach Geno Auriemma was not with the team during Sunday’s game. The program announced that Auriemma would not coach the game after not feeling well during the team’s shootaround Sunday morning.

Associate head Coach Chris Dailey stepped in for Auriemma and improved to 14-0 when leading the Huskies.

Aaliyah Edwards led with a career-high 26 points followed by Lou Lopez Senechal with 23 points. In Juhasz’s first game back since breaking her thumb against Texas on Nov. 14, she recorded a career-high five blocks. Muhl, who sat out last Sunday’s game due to suffering a concussion against Princeton, recorded 12 assists (her fifth double-figure assist game this season).

Edwards was named the game’s MVP.

UConn Wasted no time getting adjusted to having both Muhl and Juhasz back in the lineup to start Sunday’s game.

The Huskies opened on a 10-0 run (six points from Edwards) before Florida State scored its first bucket at the 6:02-minute mark. UConn’s defense smothered the Seminoles as they only made 3 of 21 field goal attempts in the first quarter.

Juhasz capped the first quarter for UConn by draining a 3-pointer and then sprinting down to the other end to put up a block.

The Seminoles fought back in the second quarter and forced two straight turnovers on UConn for a 6-0 run. The Huskies were scoreless for over three minutes before Lopez Senechal drained her second 3-pointer of the day to get UConn ahead 33-17.

While Florida State started to play chippy and aggressive, UConn remained in control.

At halftime, UConn led by as much as 23 points. Both Edwards (then 18 points) and Lopez Senechal were in double figures, Muhl had nine assists and Juhasz had already tied her career-high in blocks.

UConn’s ball movement looked immensely better with Muhl back on the court. At intermission, the Huskies had 17 total assists to FSU’s eight total. And with Juhasz back in the frontcourt, UConn outscored FSU 26-12 in the paint in the first 20 minutes.

The Seminoles lessened their deficit to as low as five in the third quarter when the Huskies fell into turnover trouble. After finishing the first half with eight turnovers, UConn had seven in the third, giving up a total of 10 points. It was UConn’s four-straight free throws and a last-second steal from Juhasz that capped FSU’s 9-0 run to end the frame and keep the Huskies’ momentum alive.

FSU’s leading scorer freshman Ta’Niya Latson (24 points) fouled out at 6:44 in the fourth, while the Semifinals got within four. But with UConn’s 29-year streak of not losing back-to-back games on the line, the Huskies took advantage of FSU’s foul trouble.

Muhl made it a seven-point game by making one of two free throws after FSU’s Makayla Timpson fouled out with 1:41 left in the game. UConn finished the game shooting 86 percent from the foul line.

UConn will host Seton Hall Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the XL Center at noon (SNY).