UConn Women’s basketball coaches reflect on Sue Bird, Swin Cash

STORRS — In 2002, the UConn Women’s basketball program had players drafted first and second overall in the WNBA Draft.

Those players were Sue Bird (Seattle) and Swin Cash (Detroit).

Bird ended her 20-year-plus career in the WNBA on Tuesday. Cash is getting inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Saturday.

They’re two of UConn’s most iconic players and have forever impacted not only Women’s basketball but the sports world, both on and off the court.

Photo by Maggie Vanoni

On Thursday, Bird and Cash’s former coaches, Chris Daily, Geno Auriemma and Jamelle Elliott, and former teammate Morgan Valley spoke to the media about watching their careers reach such high and deserving recognition.

Dailey, UConn’s associate head coach, first saw Cash during her sophomore year of high school in McKeespot, Penn.

Photo by Maggie Vanoni

She remembers Cash going after, and getting, every single rebound. Dailey immediately told Coach Geno Auriemma: ‘Geno, you gotta see this kid.’

Cash later committed to UConn over Tennessee.

Now, 20 years after she graduated from UConn, she’s receiving the highest honor in basketball.

Cash joins Rebecca Lobo as the only two former UConn Women’s basketball players to be inducted. She chose Auriemma as one of five people to present her Saturday.

“Just to know that Swin Cash is being honored in the Basketball Hall of Fame, I mean, that’s like the Mecca of our sport,” said Elliott, an Assistant Coach with UConn when Cash played.

Cash Wasted no time Proving she belonged in Storrs. In every practice and every game, she worked hard and was relentless in everything she did.

“The day she came on campus she wanted to start,” Dailey said. “That was important to her, and she worked like that every day. From the second she started practice, she went after every rebound, most of them were her own misses but we never really got into that, but her energy level, she wanted to set a tone. She came here and she wanted to outwork everyone. And she did that.”

Cash helped lead UConn to the 2000 and 2002 national titles. She was an All-American and named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2002 NCAA Tournament.

“As a player on the court she was Relentless in being able to do what she did night in and night out and then as a professional the same attitude of just picking a goal, finding something she wants and going to get it,” said current UConn Assistant Coach Morgan Valley. Valley played with Cash in Storrs from 2000-02.

As a professional, Cash won three WNBA titles and two Olympic gold medals. She retired in 2016 and now works for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans as Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development.

“I always knew that there was something inside of her that was really gritty and tough and hard-nosed but that’s not enough to take you to where she’s gotten just being gritty and tough and hard-nosed,” Auriemma said. “You also have to be really smart, and you have to be talented and skilled, and you have to be able to do it for a long time.

“I guess a part of me is not surprised at all because of that toughness and that grit and that relentlessness that she has about her.”

Bird will hear her name called on the Hall of Fame stage in the future, as well.

Bird officially retired from basketball Tuesday as Las Vegas eliminated Seattle in Game 4 of the WNBA playoff semifinals. While she’ll have to wait four full seasons to be eligible to be nominated for induction, she’ll be an easy choice.

She’s a two-time NCAA champion, four-time WNBA champion, the WNBA leader in assists and games played, and she, along with Diana Taurasi, are the only Athletes to win five-straight Olympic gold medals in a single sport.

Dailey surprised Bird in August by traveling to Seattle to watch her final regular season game in person. On Tuesday this week, she stayed up until 12:30 at night to watch the final moments of Bird’s playing career on TV.

“I told her that that must say something about her because I wouldn’t stay up until 12:30 just for anybody,” she said. “But to watch it and to see her emotion, it was sad but also happy because she’s done so well. I’m so happy for her but proud of her, too, because of the way she’s handled herself, the way she respects the game, the kind of teammate she’s been, and the fact that she’s all about winning.

“I think young players today could, both in college and probably in the WNBA as well as high school, could take a lesson from that. If you don’t learn anything else about whether her pull-up is automatic, she doesn’t turn the ball over, if you learn that if you’re all about winning and you do whatever you have to do to help your team win , all the other good things happen for you.”

When Auriemma was asked Thursday about his reaction watching the two-time All-American enter retirement it took him a few beats to collect his thoughts.

“I felt bad, and you knew you were witnessing something for the last time,” he said before pausing. “It’s 25 years of watching her play basketball. So, I think that this summer she won’t be playing for the national team, she won’t be playing in the world championships for the first time in 20 years.

“But it will probably really hit when the season starts next April, May. But it’s always an emotional time when someone walks away from something that they love.”

Auriemma was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

When asked who else he’d like to see inducted, the first name said was Asjha Jones.

Jones was part of the 1998 freshman class along with Bird and Cash. She won two NCAA Championships with UConn, a WNBA title with Minnesota, and an Olympic Gold with Team USA in 2012. Her last WNBA season was 2015.

“Is Asjha Jones a Hall of Famer? I mean there are people in the Hall of Fame already that haven’t accomplished as much as Asjha did,” he said. “I don’t get to vote so contrary to all those UConn haters out there, it wasn’t my vote that put Swin over the top that got her into the Hall of Fame in case anyone thinks this is a UConn conspiracy here. I had nothing to do with it.”

Taurasi and Tina Charles will also likely be considered for the Honor when they retire. While she hasn’t played basketball since 2018 and has yet to officially announce her retirement from the sport, Maya Moore is also on that list. Breanna Stewart is also building a Hall of Fame career.

“There might have to be a UConn wing up there,” Auriemma said. “I think we got a lot of potential candidates in the next 10 years.”