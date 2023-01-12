UConn Women’s basketball Coach Geno Auriemma to return vs. St. John’s

UConn Women’s basketball Coach Geno Auriemma will be back on the sideline for Wednesday’s game against St. John’s, the school announced.

UConn said Auriemma traveled to New York with the team Tuesday and that he would not be available to the media after Wednesday’s game. Longtime associate head Coach Chris Dailey, who has filled in during Auriemma’s absence, will meet with the media.

Auriemma, who has not been feeling well, missed games on Dec. 18 and Dec. 21 against Florida State in Uncasville, Connecticut, and against Seton Hall, respectively. They returned Dec. 28 against Creighton on the road.

But not long before tipoff in Indianapolis as the Huskies faced Butler on Jan. 3, the school announced that Auriemma again wasn’t feeling well and would miss the game. He also did not Coach against Xavier on Jan. 5 in Cincinnati.

“It’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down,” Auriemma said in a statement before the Xavier game. “I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready.”

UConn’s scheduled game against DePaul is Jan. 8 was postponed because the Huskies didn’t have enough available players due to injuries. That Matchup in Storrs, Connecticut, has been rescheduled for Jan. 23, while the Huskies’ game at Seton Hall is now moved to Jan. 17 from Jan. 19, to allow a little more time between the two games.

Dailey has a 17-0 record when she has filled in for Auriemma; both have been at UConn since 1985.