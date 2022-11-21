UConn Women’s basketball Assistant Coach is ‘good’ after being stretchered off court, Geno Auriemma says

UConn Women’s basketball associate head Coach Chris Dailey was taken off the court on a stretcher ahead of the Huskies’ win over NC State on Sunday afternoon. Dailey appeared to have fainted after the national anthem. She did not return to the bench at any point during the game, but Huskies Coach Geno Auriemma said the medical staff at UConn Health told him she was going to be fine and could go home.

“CD is good,” Auriemma said during the postgame press conference. “Everything tested out pretty good. Nothing serious. Nothing threatening. She’s alert. She’s awake.”

Forward Dorka Juhasz and Assistant Coach Morgan Valley were next to Dailey when the incident happened. Dailey received immediate medical attention and was later helped onto a stretcher. Fans in attendance at XL Center cheered once they saw Dailey was responsive and able to sit up.

Players from both teams were sent back to the locker room following the incident. When they returned to the court, they were given an extra 10 minutes to warm up before the game tipped off.

Dailey arrived at UConn with head coach Geno Auriemma in 1985. A member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, Dailey has helped Auriemma lead the Huskies to 11 NCAA Championships and 55 conference titles.

It was a scary moment for Dailey and her team, but the No. 5 Huskies were able to shake it off and take an early 9-0 lead against the No. 10 Wolfpack. UConn would eventually enter Halftime with a 40-33 advantage.

The Huskies dominated after the break en route to a 91-69 win, marking their second consecutive top 10 win after also taking down No. 3 Texas is Monday. UConn’s Azzi Fudd registered her second straight 30-plus point game. She led the winning offense with 32 points on 50 percent shooting, including six 3-pointers.

UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards and Lou Lopez were also impressive on offense with 20 points each. Aubrey Griffin was the team’s fourth double-digit scorer with 16 points. Juhasz did not play as she broke her thumb recently and is expected to miss at least three games.

The Huskies, now 3-0, will return to the court on Friday, Nov. 25, when they play Duke on the road.