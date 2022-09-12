UConn Women’s basketball announces full 2022-23 schedule

UConn Women’s basketball’s 2022-23 schedule is officially out. The Huskies’ slate is heavy on games at Gampel Pavilion, Sunday contests, and national television broadcasts.

After an exhibition with Kutztown at the XL Center on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 pm, UConn officially opens the regular season on Thursday, Nov. 10 against Northeastern at 7 pm at Gampel Pavilion. Big East play kicks off with a 7 pm matchup with Providence on Friday, Dec. 2 at Gampel Pavilion and the regular season will conclude with senior night on Monday, Feb. 27 against Xavier in Storrs.

SNY will broadcast 18 of the Huskies’ games, including the opener vs. Northeastern and 16 Big East contests. FOX will air three games — Sunday, Feb. 5 vs. South Carolina at the XL Center; Saturday, Feb. 18 at Villanova; and Saturday, Feb. 25 at DePaul — while FS1 will carry two more — Monday, Nov. 14 vs. Texas at Gampel Pavilion and Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. NC State at the XL Center.

CBS Sports Network will have the Sunday, Jan. 29 contest against Villanova at the XL Center as well as Senior Night against Xavier. UConn’s Showdown with Notre Dame on Sunday, Dec. 4 will be on ABC while at least two more — Friday, Nov. 25 vs. Duke in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament and the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Mohegan Sun against Florida State on Sunday, Dec. 18 — will also be on the ESPN family of networks. Three games — the second contest of the Phil Knight Legacy, at Maryland on Sunday, Dec. 11, and at Tennessee on Thursday, Jan. 26 — do not have television designations yet.

For home games, the Huskies will play nine games on-campus while just seven (including the exhibition) will take place at the XL Center. Northeastern, Texas, Providence, Princeton, Marquette, DePaul, Butler, Creighton, and Xavier will be at Gampel Pavilion with Kutztown, NC State, Seton Hall, Georgetown, Villanova, South Carolina and St. John’s in Hartford.

UConn will play most of its games either midweek or on Sunday. The schedule features two games on Mondays, two on Tuesdays, six on Wednesdays, five on Thursdays, two on Fridays, five on Saturdays and a whopping 10 on Sundays.

The Big East Tournament will be held from March 3-6 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

2022-23 UConn Women’s Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time/Result TV/Record
Date Opponent Location Time/Result TV/Record
November 6 Kutztown (Exhib.) XL Center 1 p.m AS
November 10 Northeastern Gampel Pavilion 7 p.m SNY
November 14 Texas Gampel Pavilion 6:30 p.m FS1
November 20 NC State XL Center 1 p.m FS1
Phil Knight Legacy
November 25 Duke Portland, OR 5:30 p.m ESPN2/ESPNU
November 27 Iowa/Oregon State Portland, OR TBD ESPN Networks
December 2 Providence* Gampel Pavilion 7 p.m SNY
Jimmy V Women’s Classic
December 4 Notre Dame South Bend, IN 3 p.m ABC
December 8 Princeton Gampel Pavilion 7 p.m SNY
December 11 Maryland College Park, MD TBA TBA
Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase
December 18 Florida State Uncasville, CT 1 p.m ESPN
December 21 Seton Hall* XL Center 7 p.m SNY
December 28 Creighton* Omaha, NE 8:30 p.m SNY
December 31 Marquette* Gampel Pavilion 12 p.m SNY
January 3 Butler* Indianapolis, IN 7 p.m SNY
January 5 Xavier* Cincinnati, OH 7 p.m SNY
January 8 DePaul* Gampel Pavilion 1:30 p.m SNY
January 11 St. John’s* Queens, NY 8 p.m SNY
January 15 Georgetown* XL Center 4 p.m SNY
January 19 Seton Hall* South Orange, NJ 7 p.m SNY
January 21 Butler* Gampel Pavilion 12 p.m SNY
January 26 Tennessee Knoxville, TN TBA ESPN Networks
January 29 Villanova* XL Center TBA CBS Sports Network
February 1 Providence* Providence, RI 7 p.m SNY
February 5 South Carolina XL Center 12 p.m FOX
February 8 Marquette* Milwaukee, WI 7 p.m SNY
February 11 Georgetown* Washington, DC 5 p.m SNY
February 15 Creighton* Gampel Pavilion 7 p.m SNY
February 18 Villanova* Villanova, PA 2:30 p.m FOX
February 21 St. John’s* XL Center 7 p.m SNY
February 25 DePaul* Chicago, IL 2 p.m FOX
February 27 Xavier* Gampel Pavilion TBA CBS Sports Network
BIG EAST Tournament
March 3 First Round Uncasville, CT TBD TBD
March 4 Quarterfinal Uncasville, CT TBD TBD
March 5 Semifinal Uncasville, CT TBD TBD
March 6 Final Uncasville, CT TBD TBD
NCAA Tournament
March 15-16 First Four TBD TBD ESPN Networks
March 17-18 First Round TBD TBD ESPN Networks
March 19-20 Second Round TBD TBD ESPN Networks
March 24-25 Sweet Sixteen Greenville, SC/Seattle, WA TBD ESPN Networks
March 26-27 Elite Eight Greenville, SC/Seattle, WA TBD ESPN Networks
March 31 Final Four Dallas, TX TBD ESPN
April 2 National Championship Dallas, TX 3 p.m ABC
* – BIG EAST Conference games
Rankings via AP Poll

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button