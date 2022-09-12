UConn Women’s basketball announces full 2022-23 schedule

UConn Women’s basketball’s 2022-23 schedule is officially out. The Huskies’ slate is heavy on games at Gampel Pavilion, Sunday contests, and national television broadcasts.

After an exhibition with Kutztown at the XL Center on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 pm, UConn officially opens the regular season on Thursday, Nov. 10 against Northeastern at 7 pm at Gampel Pavilion. Big East play kicks off with a 7 pm matchup with Providence on Friday, Dec. 2 at Gampel Pavilion and the regular season will conclude with senior night on Monday, Feb. 27 against Xavier in Storrs.

SNY will broadcast 18 of the Huskies’ games, including the opener vs. Northeastern and 16 Big East contests. FOX will air three games — Sunday, Feb. 5 vs. South Carolina at the XL Center; Saturday, Feb. 18 at Villanova; and Saturday, Feb. 25 at DePaul — while FS1 will carry two more — Monday, Nov. 14 vs. Texas at Gampel Pavilion and Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. NC State at the XL Center.

CBS Sports Network will have the Sunday, Jan. 29 contest against Villanova at the XL Center as well as Senior Night against Xavier. UConn’s Showdown with Notre Dame on Sunday, Dec. 4 will be on ABC while at least two more — Friday, Nov. 25 vs. Duke in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament and the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Mohegan Sun against Florida State on Sunday, Dec. 18 — will also be on the ESPN family of networks. Three games — the second contest of the Phil Knight Legacy, at Maryland on Sunday, Dec. 11, and at Tennessee on Thursday, Jan. 26 — do not have television designations yet.

For home games, the Huskies will play nine games on-campus while just seven (including the exhibition) will take place at the XL Center. Northeastern, Texas, Providence, Princeton, Marquette, DePaul, Butler, Creighton, and Xavier will be at Gampel Pavilion with Kutztown, NC State, Seton Hall, Georgetown, Villanova, South Carolina and St. John’s in Hartford.

UConn will play most of its games either midweek or on Sunday. The schedule features two games on Mondays, two on Tuesdays, six on Wednesdays, five on Thursdays, two on Fridays, five on Saturdays and a whopping 10 on Sundays.

The Big East Tournament will be held from March 3-6 at Mohegan Sun Arena.