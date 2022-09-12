UConn Women’s basketball 2022-23 schedule is announced

The Big East portion of the schedule was announced Monday, completing the overall slate. The first conference game is Dec. 2, when Providence visits Gampel Pavilion.

UConn will host Northeastern, Texas, Providence, Princeton, Marquette, DePaul, Butler, Creighton and Xavier at Gampel while Kutztown (exh.), NC State, Seton Hall, Georgetown, Villanova, South Carolina and St. John’s will play the Huskies at the XL Center.

The Big East Tournament is March 3-6 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

With Paige Bueckers out for the year recovering from an offseason ACL surgery, UConn will have a different look as the Huskies face a tough nonconference and conference schedule. UConn will host two highly anticipated rematch games against South Carolina and NC State while also competing against two of its longtime rivals in Tennessee and Notre Dame.

Here are the top 10 games to watch in UConn’s 2022-23 season:

At South Carolina, Feb. 5 — A rematch of the 2022 NCAA title game awaits the Huskies this February. South Carolina will again be led by 2022 National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston but will be missing its second-leading scorer from last season Destanni Henderson (drafted in the second round of the WNBA Draft by Indiana). UConn leads the all-time series 9-3 despite losing both its meetings with South Carolina last season (NCAA Championship and Battle 4 Atlantis Championship).

NC State, Nov. 20 — UConn’s Elite Eight double-overtime win against NC State from last spring was nominated for an ESPY. It was a game for the ages as Dorka Juhász went down with a season-ending wrist injury while the Huskies’ record Final Four streak was on the line. It took an unforgettable performance by Bueckers in the overtime periods to lift UConn. The Wolfpack will be without star center Elissa Cunane this season after she graduated and was a second-round draft pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. This season’s game will kick off a home-and-home series between the schools (UConn will travel to Raleigh in 2023-24).

At Tennessee, Jan. 26 — One of Women’s basketball’s longtime Rival series will continue again this season when the Huskies travel to Knoxville in late January. Azzi Fudd had a breakout game against the Lady Vols last February at the XL Center, scoring 25 on 7 of 9 3-point shooting to lead UConn to a 75-56 win in its throwback uniform debut. The trip to Tennessee will complete the schools’ most recent home-and-home series contract.

Villanova — The Wildcats made history last February 9 at the XL Center. Villanova’s 72-69 win over UConn marked the Huskies’ first conference loss since 2013. The Huskies redeemed the loss by defeating Villanova 70-40 in the Big East Tournament Championship game. Maddy Siegrist will again lead Villanova this year after being named last season’s Big East Player of the Year and averaging 25.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

DePaul — Before Villanova ended UConn’s conference win streak, Caroline Ducharme saved the record with a last-second shot in Chicago to defeat DePaul 80-78 last January. DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow was named the Big East Freshman of the Year for leading the country with 13.8 rebounds per game and setting DePaul’s season-single rebound record (457) and the Big East’s single-game rebound record (27).

Princeton, Dec. 8 — Former Husky Carla Berube Returns to Storrs this December as Princeton’s head coach. At UConn (1993-1997), Berube scored 1,381 points and helped lead the Huskies to their first national title in 1995. She earned her first head coaching nod in 2002 at Tufts University. She led Tufts for 17 years and was named the 2015 DIII National Coach of the Year. Berube was hired by Princeton in 2019 and has led the Tigers to two Ivy League regular season crowns (2020, 2022) and the 2022 Ivy League Tournament title.

At Notre Dame, Dec. 4 — The Huskies’ trip to South Bend marks the second meeting of the team’s four-year series contract. After jab-stepping the wrong way while dribbling upcourt, Bueckers suffered a tibial plateau fracture and a meniscus tear in the final minute of the teams’ meeting last season. She missed the next 19 games after receiving surgery. This season’s meeting will be the first Jimmy V Classic game to air on ABC.

Texas, Nov. 14 — Texas finished right behind UConn in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season at No. 6. The longhorns ended the season with a 29-7 record, losing to No. 2 Stanford, 59-50 in the Elite Eight. UConn grad transfer Lou Lopez Senechal saw her final season at Fairfield end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament when the Stags fell 70-52 to Texas.

Florida State, Dec. 18 at Mohegan Sun Arena — Former Connecticut Sun forward Brooke Wyckoff was named Florida State’s head coach on March 29, 2022, after leading the Seminoles as interim head coach last season. After graduating from FSU in 2001, Wyckoff was drafted by the Orlando Magic in the second round of the WNBA Draft and continued with the team to Connecticut when it relocated in 2003.

Iowa, Nov. 27 (possible) — The basketball world fell in love with the Bueckers-Caitlin Clark best-friend-turned-opponent Matchup during the 2021 NCAA Tournament when UConn defeated the Hawkeyes in the Sweet Sixteen 92-72. If the two schools win their first-round games of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, they’ll meet in the Championship game — this time without Bueckers. Clark led Iowa last season with 26.97 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

UConn’s 2022-23 schedule

Date Opponent Location Time (ET) TV

Sun., Nov. 6 KUTZTOWN (exh.) XL Center 1 p.m

Thurs., Nov. 10 NORTHEASTERN Gampel Pavilion 7 pm SUN

Mon., Nov. 14 TEXAS Gampel Pavilion 6:30 pm FS1

Sun., Nov. 20 NC STATE XL Center 1 pm FS1

Fri., Nov. 25 vs. Duke Phil Knight Legacy Portland, Ore. 5:30 p.m. ESPN2/ESPNU

Sun., Nov. 27 vs. Oregon State/Iowa Phil Knight Legacy Portland, Ore. TBA TBA

Fri., Dec. 2 PROVIDENCE Gampel Pavilion 7 pm SUN

Sun., Dec. 4 at Notre Dame Jimmy V Women’s Classic South Bend, Ind. 3pm ABC

Thurs., Dec. 8 PRINCETON Gampel Pavilion 7pm SUNY

Sun., Dec. 11 at Maryland College Park, Md. TBA TBA

Sun., Dec. 18 vs. Florida State Basketball HOF Women’s Showcase Uncasville, 1 pm ESPN

Wed., Dec. 21 SETON HALL XL Center 7 pm SUN

Wed., Dec. 28 at Creighton Omaha, Neb. 8:30 pm SNY

Sat., Dec. 31 MARQUETTE Gampel Pavilion Noon SNY

Tues., Jan. 3 at Butler Indianapolis, Ind. 7 pm SUN

Thurs., Jan. 5 at Xavier Cincinnati, Ohio 7 pm SNY

Sun., Jan. 8 DEPAUL Gampel Pavilion 1:30pm SUN

Wed., Jan. 11 at St. John’s Queens, NY 8 pm SNY

Sun., Jan. 15 GEORGETOWN XL Center 4 pm SUN

Thurs, Jan. 19 at Seton Hall South Orange, NJ 7 pm SNY

Sat., Jan. 21 BUTLER Gampel Pavilion Noon SNY

Thurs., Jan. 26 at Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. TBA TBA

Sun., Jan. 29 VILLANOVA XL Center TBA CBS Sports Network

Wed., Feb. 1 at Providence Providence, RI 7 pm SNY

Sun., Feb. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA XL Center Noon FOX

Wed., Feb. 8 at Marquette Milwaukee, Wis. 7 pm SUN

Sat., Feb. 11 at Georgetown Washington, DC 5 pm SNY

Wed., Feb. 15 CREIGHTON Gampel Pavilion 7 pm SUN

Sat., Feb. 18 at Villanova Villanova, Pa. 2:30 p.m. FOX

Tues., Feb. 21 ST. JOHN’S XL Center 7 pm SNY

Sat., Feb. 25 at DePaul Chicago, Ill. 2:00 p.m. FOX

Mon., Feb. 27 XAVIER Gampel PavilionTBA CBS Sports Network