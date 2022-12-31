UConn vs. Xavier prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 31 best bets by proven model

Red-hot Top-25 teams Clash in Big East Conference play on Saturday when the second-ranked Connecticut Huskies face the 22nd-ranked Xavier Musketeers. The Huskies (14-0, 3-0), who are off to their third-best start in program history, are coming off a 74-66 win over Villanova on Wednesday. The Musketeers (11-3, 3-0), who have equaled their best-ever start to Big East play, earned their seventh consecutive win on Wednesday with an 84-79 win at St. John’s. Xavier also started Big East play 3-0 in 2013-14, 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Tip-off from Cintas Center in Cincinnati is set for noon ET. Connecticut leads the all-time series 3-2, with the teams splitting two games in Cincinnati. The Huskies are 2.5-point favorites in the latest UConn vs. Xavier odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 151.5. Before locking in any Xavier vs. UConn picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on UConn vs. Xavier and just locked in its Picks and CBB predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Xavier vs. UConn:

UConn vs. Xavier spread: Connecticut -2.5

UConn vs. Xavier over/under: 151.5 points

UConn vs. Xavier money line: Connecticut -140, Xavier -120

CONN: The Huskies are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games against a team with a winning % above .600

XAV: The Musketeers are 7-3-1 ATS in their last 11 games vs. a team with a winning straight-up record

Why UConn can cover



Junior forward Adama Sanogo powers the Huskies, averaging 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He has reached double-digit scoring in 12 of 14 games, and has registered two double-doubles. Sanogo scored 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a 68-46 win at Butler on Dec. 17, and scored 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in an 86-57 win over Boston University on Nov. 11. He has scored 20 or more points in six games.

Sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins averages 14.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 25.5 minutes of action. Hawkins is coming off a 22-point, seven-rebound effort in Wednesday’s win over Villanova. He has reached double-figure scoring in six consecutive games, reaching the 20-point mark three times during that stretch. They nearly registered a double-double in the win over Delaware State on Nov. 20, scoring 11 points, while grabbing nine rebounds.

Why Xavier can cover

UTEP transfer and senior guard Souley Boum is a big reason the Musketeers are off to a fast start in the conference. He has reached double-figure scoring in 12 consecutive games, including a 17-point, six-rebound and six-assist performance in Wednesday’s win at St. John’s. He scored 28 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out seven assists, while recording four steals in a 102-89 win over Georgetown on Dec. 16. He is averaging 17.3 points, 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Senior forward Jack Nunge, in his second year in the program after starting his collegiate career at Iowa, has started all 14 games this season. He is averaging 15.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He is connecting on 54.1% of his field goals, including 42.5% from 3-point range. Nunge recorded a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds against St. John’s. It was his third of the season and second in three games. He also had 18 points and 12 rebounds in the win at Georgetown.

