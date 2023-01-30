UConn vs DePaul Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
UConn vs DePaul prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Tuesday, January 31
UConn vs DePaul How To Watch
Date: Tuesday, January 31
Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, IL
How To Watch: FS1
Record: UConn (16-6), DePaul (9-13)
UConn vs DePaul Game Preview
Why UConn Will Win
It’s been a rough run for UConn.
More on that in a moment, but there are positives among the gloom of the last month.
Few teams move the ball around as well as the Huskies do. They’re great at coming up with assists for easy points, They’re the best in the Big East at coming up with threes, and it all ties into being great on the Offensive boards.
DePaul’s defense isn’t anything special, it’s awful at guarding the three, and rebounding is a big, big issue. However…
Why DePaul Will Win
The pollsters still love their Huskies.
UConn has lost four of their last five and seven of their last nine, but they’re still clinging on to a top 25 spot because of a hot start with some nice wins. What’s their problem?
The defense has gone bye-bye.
Yeah, the UConn offense can fill it up, and the three point defense has been amazing, but it allowed 82 points or more in four of the last eight games, all losses. Worse than that, the team is unbeaten when allowing fewer than 67 points and 2-6 when giving up more.
The DePaul offense might not be stellar, but it’s great from three, terrific on the free throw line, and it’s 9-4 when scoring 69 points or more. But…
What’s Going To Happen
DePaul is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 69 points. This is where the UConn defense steps up and takes over to get out of the doldrums.
Yes, DePaul has a way of rising up and showing something big from time to time in Wintrust, but it’s about to get destroyed on the boards and won’t be able to do enough from three to matter.
This won’t exactly be the moment when UConn is back to form, but it’ll be a huge help.
UConn vs DePaul Prediction, Line
UConn 80, DePaul 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Ranking: 2
