UConn vs. Butler prediction, odds, spread: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 22 best bets from proven model

The No. 15 Connecticut Huskies (15-5) host the Butler Bulldogs (11-9) in an early afternoon contest on Sunday. The Huskies roll into the Matchup on a three-game losing streak, dropping a 67-66 decision to Seton Hall on Jan. 18. Butler has dropped three of his past four games. It’s Jan. 17, Creighton defeated the Bulldogs 73-52.

Tip-off from the Gampel Pavilion in Connecticut is set for 12 pm ET. The Huskies are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Butler vs. UConn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 137.5. Before locking in any UConn vs. Butler picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 11 of the season 41-21 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UConn vs. Butler and just locked in its Picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Butler vs. UConn:

Butler vs. UConn spread: Huskies -15.5

Butler vs. UConn over/under: 137.5 points

Butler vs. UConn money line: Huskies -1400, Bulldogs +800

BUT: The Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 Sunday games

CONN: The Huskies are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 home games

Butler vs. UConn picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Connecticut Huskies vs. Butler Bulldogs

Why UConn can cover



Junior forward Adama Sanogo is a mobile and strong force in the frontcourt. Sanogo is comfortable scoring from the post and owns the strength to overpower defenders down low. The Mali native leads the Big East in scoring (17.2 points per game) with 6.8 rebounds per game. He also shoots 59% from the field. It’s Jan. 15, Sanogo tallied 14 points and 10 boards.

Freshman Alex Karaban is a three-level scorer who owns a smooth release. Karaban excels as a catch-and-shoot threat and constantly moves without the ball. The Massachusetts native is putting up 9.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He’s dropped double figures in two of his last three outings. It’s Jan. 11, Karaban finished with 17 points and seven boards.

Why Butler can cover

Senior center Manny Bates is a clog in the lane for the Bulldogs. Bates has good footwork and movement in the lane, constantly creating clean looks at the basket. The North Carolina native leads the Squad in both points (12.6) and rebounds (5.9). He also defends the paint at a high rate, ranking fourth in the conference in blocks (1.9). It’s Dec. 29, Bates finished with 12 points, five rebounds, and three blocks.

Junior guard Chuck Harris is a versatile player in the backcourt. Harris has the ability to create offense for himself with a smooth jumper from the perimeter. He’s shooting 36% from 3-point range and 81% from the free-throw line. The Virginia native averages 12.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. In the Jan. 10 loss to St. John’s, Harris supplied 17 points, five rebounds, and three steals.

How to make Butler vs. UConn Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 140 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UConn vs. Butler? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has seen profitable Returns on its college basketball Picks this season, and find out.