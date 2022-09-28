UConn Names Soccer Field at Morrone Stadium in Honor of Legendary Coach Ray Reid

STORRS, Conn. – In Honor of former UConn men’s soccer Coach Ray Reid’s contributions to the University of Connecticut, including several philanthropic gifts, the Division of Athletics announced the naming of the “Ray Reid Field” at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium.

The naming was approved today by the UConn Board of Trustees.

“UConn has built a Legacy of hall of fame coaches, and Ray Reid’s quarter century at the helm of our men’s soccer program was a Cornerstone of our Championship tradition,” said David Benedict , Director of Athletics. “The national stature of our soccer program due in large part to Ray’s leadership and commitment to UConn, and I can think of no more fitting recognition of his impact than having the field upon which his teams earned unprecedented success bear his name.”

“It is an honor to have the pitch at Morrone Stadium named after me,” stated Reid. “I am so appreciative of everyone who helped make this happen, especially the many tremendous coaches who supported me and our Fantastic student-athletes. This is one of the highest honors of my life and I am truly humbled and thankful.”

For 25 years in Storrs, Reid served with distinction as head coach of the men’s soccer program, leading the Huskies to the 2000 national championship. His teams made 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, including eight Final Fours, while Reid was honored four times as the National Coach of the Year. His UConn teams compiled an overall NCAA Tournament record of 24-12-7.

Reid’s 457 career wins is the second highest total in NCAA history among Division I coaches at a four-year institution.

“Coach Reid has done so much for UConn soccer over the past two decades, it is only fitting that the university is honoring him by naming the field after him,” stated men’s head Coach Chris Gbandi. “His name and Legacy can now live on forever.”

In addition to his national awards and accomplishments, his Huskies were a force in the BIG EAST, winning nine regular season titles and four conference tournament championships. In 2003, he was inducted into the Connecticut Soccer Hall of Fame.

During his tenure in Storrs, 46 student-athletes went on to be drafted by Major League Soccer, including three No. 1 selections. Reid’s coaching tree includes 19 former players or assistant coaches who are coaching at the Division I level, including 10 sitting head coaches.

“Coach Reid’s commitment to soccer across the country has been instrumental, however, the work and passion he gave to UConn is unmatched,” said Women’s head Coach Margaret Rodriguez . “No man has worked harder to raise money and give back to UConn soccer like Ray has. I am proud to call him a mentor and friend and he left this place better than he found it. His name belongs on our field.”

The Department of Athletics and the National “C” Club will host a naming ceremony to Honor Coach Reid on October 22 during the Huskies’ BIG EAST match-up against DePaul at 7 pm.