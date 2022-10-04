UConn men’s, Women’s basketball to celebrate First Night festivities Oct. 14 at 7 pm at Gampel Pavilion Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram UConn students and basketball season ticket-holders will find out at First Night festivities on Friday, Oct. 14 at Gampel Pavilion at 7 pm Jackson will serve as White Team Captain and Bueckers as Blue Team captain, and the two will choose sides in a draft between UConn men’s and Women’s players to compete throughout the event. First Night will include player introductions, a student halfcourt shot for $10,000, a 3-point contest and a dunk contest with guest judges. For the second straight year, First Night will be limited only to students and season ticket-holders, who will be able to claim a select number of tickets to the event. First Night will stream free through FloSports. Prior to the event, a block party will be held on Jim Calhoun Way outside of Gampel. TIMELINE OF EVENTS 2 pm: Students can begin lining up at the North and East Entrances of Gampel Pavilion 5 pm: Block Party begins 6 p.m.: Doors open 6:45 pm: Show Begins 7 pm: First Night Officially Begins TICKET CLAIM Claims for UConn students will open on this Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 9:30 pm through the Tickets tab on the Top Dogs Student Rewards app or at uconnhuskies.com/students. The season ticket holder claim will open this Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10 am Season ticket holders can claim a ticket through their UConn Ticket Account (uconnhuskies.com/myaccount). Tickets for both students and season ticket holders are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating for the event is general admission. ENTRANCES UConn students who have claimed a mobile ticket can enter Gampel Pavilion through the East and North Entrances. Season ticket holders will enter through the South Entrance. No re-entry will be allowed. The first 300 students in line at the North or East Entrance will receive a wristband for floor access to the event. BLOCK PARTY Beginning at 5 pm, the general public and UConn students are invited to gather outside Gampel Pavilion for a block party. The block party will feature food trucks, Carnival games, photobooth, live DJ and more. [email protected] @DaveBorges Related Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram