UConn men’s, Women’s basketball to celebrate First Night festivities Oct. 14 at 7 pm at Gampel Pavilion

UConn students and basketball season ticket-holders will find out at First Night festivities on Friday, Oct. 14 at Gampel Pavilion at 7 pm

Jackson will serve as White Team Captain and Bueckers as Blue Team captain, and the two will choose sides in a draft between UConn men’s and Women’s players to compete throughout the event. First Night will include player introductions, a student halfcourt shot for $10,000, a 3-point contest and a dunk contest with guest judges.

For the second straight year, First Night will be limited only to students and season ticket-holders, who will be able to claim a select number of tickets to the event. First Night will stream free through FloSports.

Prior to the event, a block party will be held on Jim Calhoun Way outside of Gampel.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

2 pm: Students can begin lining up at the North and East Entrances of Gampel Pavilion

5 pm: Block Party begins

6 p.m.: Doors open

6:45 pm: Show Begins

7 pm: First Night Officially Begins

TICKET CLAIM

Claims for UConn students will open on this Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 9:30 pm through the Tickets tab on the Top Dogs Student Rewards app or at uconnhuskies.com/students.

The season ticket holder claim will open this Thursday, Oct. 6, at 10 am Season ticket holders can claim a ticket through their UConn Ticket Account (uconnhuskies.com/myaccount).

Tickets for both students and season ticket holders are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Seating for the event is general admission.

ENTRANCES

UConn students who have claimed a mobile ticket can enter Gampel Pavilion through the East and North Entrances. Season ticket holders will enter through the South Entrance. No re-entry will be allowed.

The first 300 students in line at the North or East Entrance will receive a wristband for floor access to the event.

BLOCK PARTY

Beginning at 5 pm, the general public and UConn students are invited to gather outside Gampel Pavilion for a block party. The block party will feature food trucks, Carnival games, photobooth, live DJ and more.