UConn men’s basketball team falls for fourth time in last five games

HARTFORD — This is officially a slump, a trend.

Three road losses to arguably the three best teams in the Big East is one thing. A home loss to St. John’s? Quite another.

The Red Storm outworked and outplayed the UConn men’s basketball team and rolled to a surprisingly easy 85-74 win Sunday afternoon at XL Center.

St. John’s (13-6, 3-5 Big East) scored far too easily, taking the ball strong to the hole and (eventually) knocking down a bunch of free throws. Conversely, sixth-ranked UConn (15-4, 4-4 Big East) struggled mightily to score, other than Jordan Hawkins, who finished with a career-high 31 points.

UConn turned the ball over 21 times, many of them sloppy or unforced errors, and shot just 36 percent in the second half, hitting just 4 of 17 3-pointers.

That UConn wasn’t going to keep up its remarkable 14-0 overall start was inevitable. That the Huskies would be .500 in Big East play Midway through January was hard to fathom just a few weeks ago.

The loss snapped UConn’s 15-game home winning streak between XL Center and Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies had won six straight at XL dating back to last season.

Behind Hawkins’ hot hand, UConn jumped out to an early 18-10 lead. Hawkins scored the Huskies’ first 11 and 14 of their first 16 points.

But St. John’s chipped away, taking the ball strong to the hole and, while missing far too many free throws, at least getting there.

UConn was hurt when Donovan Clingan picked up his second foul on a double-technical called on him and St. John’s David Jones. Clingan appeared to throw and elbow that caught Jones on a rebound, and Jones responded a few seconds later by aggressively shoving Clingan near midcourt, precipitating a video review that led to the double-T’s.

A Jones fallaway jumper at the buzzer made it a 38-38 game at halftime. Hawkins accounted for more than half (20) of the Huskies’ scoring.

Rim rattling

• UConn commits Stephon Castle and Jayden Ross were at the game, sitting behind the Huskies’ bench. Both had played in the Hoophall Classic up the road in Springfield, Mass. it’s Saturday. Ross, who attends Long Island Lutheran high school, exchanged greetings before the game with St. John’s guard Andre Curbelo, a Long Island Lutheran alum.

Other visitors included UConn all-time scoring leader Chris Smith, former longtime UConn Assistant Howie Dickenman, ex-Huskies Phil Gamble, Tyler Olander and Charles Okwandu and Dan Hurley’s father, Bob Hurley Sr.