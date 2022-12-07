UConn men’s basketball ready for first true road game at Florida

There is one thing UConn hasn’t experienced yet, however: A true road game. It’s one of the hardest games to win in college basketball, especially against a quality opponent. The surroundings are unfamiliar, the crowd (and, often, the referees) are against you. Not easy.

The fifth-ranked, 9-0 Huskies get their first taste of such a game on Wednesday when they face Florida at Exactech Arena (9 pm, ESPN2).

“I feel like it’s a great opportunity for us, first road game,” said Donovan Clingan. “I think we’re ready for the challenge. This should be one of the best teams we’ve played this year.”

It’ll be the first college road game for Clingan and fellow freshman Alex Karaban.

“I know they’re going to have a crazy crowd that wants to win,” said Clingan, the 7-foot-2 center from Bristol. “They’re playing against a top-five team in the country, so they’re going to have a big crowd there. We just have to come out, execute, play our game and not let the crowd get to us.”

Now, this isn’t exactly a vintage Gators team. Billy Donovan, Joakim Noah & Co. aren’t walking through that door. They’re 6-3, including a home loss to Florida Atlantic and a 29-point drubbing at the hands of West Virginia at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore. is Nov. 27 — the same day UConn won the Phil Knight Invitational title next door at the Moda Center.

But Florida boasts one of the best big men in the country in Colin Castleton, a 6-foot-11 super senior.

“Mobility, face-up skills, tremendous passer out of the post,” Coach Dan Hurley said of Castleton. “If you trap him, he can hurt you there. He’s gonna take Donovan out to the Perimeter and face him. He’s got some unique guard type of moves off the dribble when he faces. Guys like him, at that age, usually aren’ t still in college with his ability.”

The Gators also have a familiar face in Kyle Lofton, a former St. Bonaventure star guard who didn’t play against the Huskies last season in UConn’s 10-point win over the Bonnies in Newark. Lofton has sat out the Gators’ last two games with back spasms, but it’s possible he returns on Wednesday night.

And let’s face it: for all that Hurley has accomplished now in his fifth season as UConn’s head coach, winning on the road has been a bit of a bugaboo.

In Hurley’s first two seasons at UConn, the Huskies were a mere 4-15 on the road. Two of those wins came against East Carolina (including against Tristen Newton in 2020), one at Tulsa and one at Tulane. The Tougher road opponents (Cincinnati, Villanova, Houston, Memphis) were all losses.

UConn went 6-3 on the road in the COVID-plagued 2020-21 season, but again most of the wins came against the softer part of its schedule (Marquette, Butler, DePaul, Xavier, Georgetown) in front of few if not zero paying customers. A late-season win at Seton Hall, in front of a limited crowd at Prudential Center, was somewhat of a breakthrough.

The Huskies went 5-5 on the road last season. There was a nice, early-season win at NCAA tournament-bound Marquette, but otherwise the big road games (Creighton, Villanova, Xavier, Seton Hall, West Virginia) were losses.

What does it take to win on the road?

“Don’t do things to incite the crowd or get the crowd involved, take bad shots, don’t turn the ball over,” Hurley said. “Stay really connected, set a tone defensively. Really just can’t allow their team to get on runs, can’t give up 3’s and dunks that incite the crowd.”

For Jordan Hawkins, it’s pretty simple.

“Togetherness,” the sophomore guard said. “All your guys are together on the road, Everybody’s rooting against you, so you’ve got to stay locked in collectively as a team. The whole arena’s against you. That’s what basketball is about, that’s what we play for.”

For the first time this season, the Huskies will face such an environment on Wednesday night.

“You just try to get into their heads what the game is about,” said Hurley. “It’s about playing to our identity and executing the game plan, and just really having poise to trust the preparation. You don’t make it any bigger than that. You go there, do what you do and do the hard things really well. “

Added Hawkins: “I think we’ll handle it well. We have a lot of older guys that have experienced this. Florida’s a good team, we’ve got to be on our ‘A’ games and be ready for the challenge.”

Rim rattling

• Mario Jimenez and his family will be at Wednesday’s game and attend the Huskies’ shootaround during the day. Jimenez’s daughter, Aubrien, passed away in June at age 15 after a battle with cancer. She had visited the Huskies in March while terminally ill, and the visit made a lasting impression on both the Jimenez family and the UConn team.

Mario is a Bridgeport native and 2003 Bunnell High Graduate who now lives in Bradenton, Florida.

• Hurley and his wife, Andrea, were on the “Kiss Cam” at the UConn Women’s game on Friday night at Gampel Pavilion. The couple obliged and kissed.

“My wife wasn’t sure,” Dan quipped.