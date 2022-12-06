UConn men’s basketball ranked No. 5 in AP Poll

After jumping 12 spots in last week’s AP poll all the way to No. 8, the Huskies now sit at No. 5 in the country. This is UConn’s highest rank since November 2011, when it was ranked No. 4.

UConn had just one game this past week, handling Oklahoma State by 10. The Huskies also got some help to move up. Well. 6 Baylor was demolished by Marquette 96-70. The blowout loss dropped them six spots to No. 12.

Well. 7 Creighton also suffered a bad loss, dropping a game to Nebraska 63-53 at home, which brought it all the way to No. 21.

Alabama, a team UConn beat handily in the PKI semifinals, jumped all the way to No. 8 after picking up two wins this past week – UNC in four overtimes in the tournament’s consolation game and South Dakota State at home. That win is looking better for the Huskies.

The biggest mover up the rankings this week was Maryland, climbing nine spots to No. 13 after taking down No. 16 Illinois this past weekend. Arkansas (No. 9) and Tennessee (No. 7) both jumped into the top 10 as well.

It’s still early in the season, but UConn now sits at No. 2 in the NCAA’s NET rankings and No. 4 in KenPom, where the Huskies are still the only team in the top 10 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.

The Huskies take their top-five ranking and undefeated record to Gainesville, Florida for a battle with the Gators on Wednesday night.