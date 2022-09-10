UConn men’s basketball international players Apostolos Roumoglou

STORRS — UConn men’s basketball Coach Dan Hurley is going international.

And while this year’s Scholarship allotment is filled up, Hurley has no plans to curtail his new international leanings.

“There’s some value over there, especially if you get on them early,” Hurley said after practice on Friday. “I think we’re going to, in future classes, try to get on it a little bit earlier. More in the summer for the next year’s class, or the class two years from now. Because it is a chance to have less competition in recruiting, less folks that are excited about the 12-hour flight.”

UConn has certainly had success with international players in the past. Israeli natives Nadav Henefeld and Doron Sheffer are probably the two best examples from back in the 1990s. More recently, German product Niels Giffey helped lead the Huskies to the 2014 national championship.

Hasson and Roumoglou are the first two foreign players recruited by Hurley at UConn. Don’t expect either to have the impact that Henefeld, Sheffer or Giffey had — certainly not this season, anyway.

“We’re looking for some guys that we feel like will have a chance to develop,” Hurley explained. “They’re young players that will come in and help us, obviously from a practice standpoint so that we can practice the way we practice. The more we thought about how important practice is for our program, to get more guys in here to prepare for Big East games, which are different than most conference games.”

Roumoglou, 19, is a 6-foot-7 true freshman who spent time this season with PAOK mateco of the Greek Basketball Champions League — the same team that ex-Husky forward Tyler Polley recently signed with.

Last year, Roumoglou played for the Greek U18 team in the FIBA ​​European Challenges, averaging 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. They shot 31.3 percent from the floor and 37 percent from 3-point range.

Roumoglou just arrived on campus on Thursday night and watched practice on Friday. He’s slated to undergo his physical on Saturday before being thrown into the fire of a UConn practice.

While neither player is likely to play much — if at all — this season, Roumoglou is probably a step or two ahead of Hasson, a 6-7, versatile swingman who is the age of a high school junior right now.

“Both guys give us some young players that have a chance to develop,” Hurley noted. “Obviously, it’s going to take them time, because they’ve never even played basketball in the States here.”

Roumoglou first popped up on UConn’s Radar about a month ago. The staff has watched film on him and held several Zoom calls in recent weeks, but had never seen either him or Hasson play in-person before they committed. Hurley noted that he and the staff have a lot of connections in Israel.

Associate head Coach Kimani Young and Assistant Luke Murray also have strong connections overseas.

There is another benefit to recruiting international players. If a player isn’t satisfied with his playing time, he can always return home and play professionally, as opposed to entering the transfer portal. Also, the staff wouldn’t have burned bridges with any AAU or prep programs if a player isn’t happy in Storrs.

No question, Hurley was taken back by the amount of players who transferred out of the program this past season. The Huskies lost four players to the Portal this past offseason and have welcomed in eight new players via transfer, freshmen or, now, the international route.

A route Hurley intends to continue venturing on in the future.

OKAFOR VISITS

UConn got a visit from former star center Emeka Okafor this week. Okafor will serve on the Big East alumni player panel this weekend at the league’s eighth annual Freshman Fundamentals program in New York City.

Okafor spent a good part of the day with junior center Adama Sanogo and freshman Donovan Clingan, as well as the UConn staff. Okafor, an academic All-American who graduated early, won a national title and was the No. 2 pick in the 2004 NBA draft, had a clear message to the team.

“You can do everything here, but there’s a heavy price you’re going to pay for that,” Hurley recalled. “You’re going to have to be a Relentless worker and a perfectionist.”

Andre Jackson was impressed.

“It’s great to learn and pick up anything from those guys,” the junior forward said. “His appreciation for UConn Nation is off the charts. The way he spoke of UConn, it was the pinnacle of his entire career. It’s really inspiring. You see him every day on the wall, but to see him face-to-face is a whole different animal.”

Jackson added that Sanogo has been talking about Okafor ever since he arrived in Storrs two years ago, noting that he was one of his favorite players.

Clingan and Alex Karaban will be among 28 Big East freshmen taking part in this weekend’s program.

SCHEDULE RELEASE

The 2022-23 Big East men’s basketball schedule was released on Friday.

“It’s hard, it’s exciting,” Hurley noted. “Can’t wait to get into those games. I think the league is going to play, top to bottom, a lot tougher. We’re going to have more NCAA teams, more teams fighting for NCAA bids. The league is going to be better than it’s been.”

VISITOR FROM SEATTLE

Jaylin Stewart, a coveted 2023 UConn recruiting target, was at Friday’s practice while beginning his official visit.