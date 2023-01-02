UConn men’s basketball Coach Dan Hurley needs to cut back on costly technical fouls

CINCINNATI — Late in a close game against Xavier at a sold-out Cintas Center, Dan Hurley was hit with a key technical foul that put the UConn men’s basketball team further behind the eight-ball.

Sound familiar? That scenario happened last February, when a Hurley “T” with 3:49 left helped turn a five-point UConn deficit into seven points in an eventual 74-68 loss at Xavier. After the game, Hurley publicly criticized the officiating, leading to an admonition from the Big East.

Similarly, on Saturday at Cintas Center, Hurley was hit with a technical with 2:25 left that helped turn a four-point deficit to six in an eventual 83-73 loss to the Musketeers. Afterwards, Hurley said he merely yelled “Unbelievable!” at the officials after Tristen Newton was called for a foul that precipitated the tech. He also noted Xavier’s 28-9 advantage in free throws and 22-9 advantage in total fouls for the game, and pointed out that the Big East is a “man’s league” where fouls like the one Newton was called for shouldn’t be called late in games.

“Yes, I wish I wouldn’t have said ‘Unbelievable,'” Hurley surmised. “But, put yourself in my shoes, when you factor in all those things.”

Hurley’s not likely to be admonished by the Big East for those comments, but let’s be realistic here. For one, it’s highly likely that Hurley said a little more than “Unbelievable!” to the crew of Brian O’Connell, Mike Roberts and Tim Clougherty. He had also been issued a warning earlier in the half for walking out too far on the floor.

As for the free-throw discrepancy, UConn spent too much time hoisting up 37 3-pointers, the second-most ever attempted against a Xavier opponent, rather than driving to the hole. That’s not going to lead to a lot of whistles.

And, let’s face it, rightly or wrongly, there is such a thing as a home whistle. It exists. Newton’s foul, and a couple of others, certainly seemed ticky-tack, at best. That’s why it’s so tough to win road games. Especially conference road games. Especially Big East Conference road games.

Sure, no matter what Hurley said — short of a mishmash of “magic words” — you can make the argument that the officials need to take have thicker skin at that stage of the game and not let a technical potentially affect a game. But Hurley also needs to realize he may not have built up a reservoir of goodwill with referees.

In October, 2018, on the precipice of his first season as UConn’s head coach, Hurley Promised Hearst Connecticut Media that his wild sideline behavior at Wagner and in his first few years at Rhode Island “goes out the window” when he starts winning at UConn .

Hurley was ejected from two games in his first, sub-.500 season in Storrs. But he has cut down on his sideline antics the past couple of years since the Huskies have emerged as an NCAA tournament team and, this season, one of the best teams in the country.

Still, there have been incidents. Shortly after that key tech at Xavier last season, Hurley was infamously ejected late in the first half against Villanova in Hartford. UConn wound up winning the game under associate head Coach Kimani Young, and sure, James Breeding drew plenty of Criticism for tossing Hurley after the Coach tried to pump up the sellout crowd while Collin Gillespie went to the foul line to shoot two technical free throws.

But Hurley had to know he was at least testing Breeding’s boundaries. There’s little to be gained by antagonizing referees. They’re human.

Hurley has been hit with a couple of technicals this season, but none had any bearing on a game’s outcome prior to Saturday. Earlier last week, again against Villanova in Hartford, Hurley could be seen calling an official a “clown” numerous times on the sidelines. No technical, but not a great way to endear yourself to the refs.

Again, Hurley’s sideline demeanor has been much better this season. But it’s got to be better. Even he admits that he’s the last person qualified to tell Andre Jackson, who picked up technicals in the Huskies’ prior two games, to tone things down.

Hurley’s passion and intensity are what have helped him Transform programs at Wagner, URI and now UConn. It’s why he’s an early frontrunner for Big East and, possibly, even National Coach of the Year. But he simply can’t cost his team down the stretch in games with costly technical fouls.

And somewhere beneath the bravado and self-confidence that has led to his success, Hurley has to realize that.