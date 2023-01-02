UConn men’s basketball Coach Dan Hurley needs to cut back on costly technical fouls
CINCINNATI — Late in a close game against Xavier at a sold-out Cintas Center, Dan Hurley was hit with a key technical foul that put the UConn men’s basketball team further behind the eight-ball.
Sound familiar? That scenario happened last February, when a Hurley “T” with 3:49 left helped turn a five-point UConn deficit into seven points in an eventual 74-68 loss at Xavier. After the game, Hurley publicly criticized the officiating, leading to an admonition from the Big East.