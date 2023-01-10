UConn men’s basketball AP poll national ranking for Jan. 9 weeks

The UConn men’s basketball team fell out of the AP Poll’s top five after losing to Providence 73-61 last week. The silver lining is that the Huskies only dropped two spots to No. 6 because they beat Creighton 69-60, marking the first time Dan Hurley beat the Blue Jays as UConn’s head coach.

Two weeks ago, the Huskies’ were sniffing the No. 1 spot in the poll, but then No. 22 Xavier handed them their first loss of the season causing UConn to drop from No. 2 to No. 4 in the polls.

The Huskies’ first opportunity to bounce back came against Providence, but their top performers struggled to produce offensively and lacked cohesion on the defensive end resulting in consecutive losses. Since beating UConn, Xavier has risen to No. 12 and Providence went from being unranked to climbing up to No. 19 in the poll.

UConn’s win over unranked Creighton was the first for the Huskies in six tries as Big East opponents. The game featured the Big East’s two most dominant centers going head to head for the first time this season: UConn’s Adama Sanogo, the Big East Preseason Player of the year, and Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Sanogo demolished Kalkbrenner in practically every category, leading all scorers with 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Kalkbrenner scored nine points and snatched four rebounds.

The Huskies travel to Marquette on Wednesday then host St. John’s at the XL Center on Sunday.

