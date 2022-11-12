UConn MBB Signs Top Five Recruiting Class

UConn Athletic Communications / Nov. 11, 2022

STORRS, Conn. – While Top 20 recruiting classes have become an annual ritual since Dan Hurley took over the UConn men’s basketball program, the incoming class of 2023-24 has taken it to another level.

UConn has received signed National Letters of Intent from five top-level recruits who will be incoming freshmen next season, a combined unit that has earned a Consensus rank as a Top Five recruiting class.

“It’s a fantastic group who each bring a unique skill set,” UConn Coach Dan Hurley said. “They have the type of make-up and pedigree and the Talent level of the guys who really flourished for us as young players. I think we’ve got this period now, where our Talent level can potentially look like past teams at UConn that truly had national championship aspirations.”

Stephon Castle, 6-6, PG, Covington, Ga.

Castle, who committed to the Huskies one year ago, has consistently been rated among the nation’s Top 25. He averaged 16.6 points and 6.5 rebounds last season as he led Newton High School to the Final Four of the GHSA playoffs.

Castle then went on to help USA Basketball win the gold medal in the 2022 FIBA ​​U18 America Championships in Tijuana, Mexico, and he was also invited to compete in the Under Armor Next Elite 24 game in Chicago.

Coach Hurley at Castle:

“Steph is one of the top-rated point guards in the class and we expect him to be next in the line of great UConn guards. He is Blessed with unique positional size and strength, which gives him tremendous potential as a two-way player .”

Jayden Ross, 6-7, Wing, Bristow, Va.

Ross averaged 18.5 points and 8.6 rebounds for the St. James School (Hagerstown, Md.) last season. Ross, who plays AAU ball for Team Melo, is spending his senior year at Long Island Lutheran before coming to UConn in 2023-24. Ross was a sharpshooting 6-foot guard as a freshman in high school, then went through a huge growth spurt to become a versatile wing who can score at three levels.

Coach Hurley on Ross:

“Jayden is a terrific student, he’s the product of an amazing family. He’s an explosive athlete, a big wing who can really use his shooting as a Weapon on the Offensive end. He’s got a great upside.”

Solomon Ball, 6-4, Guard, Leesburg, Va.

Ball, who was teammates with Ross both at St. James and on Team Melo, is an Athletic guard who can play on or off the ball and is a solid three-point shooter. Ball, who transferred to Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH) for his senior year, is a prolific scorer, averaging 25.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season at St. James and over 16 points per game for Team Melo. He added some 25 pounds of muscle last year and has steadily climbed in the national recruiting rankings into the Top 50.

Coach Hurley on Ball:

“Solo is that rare type of athlete who plays with an Athletic rage, with Incredible competitive fire and spirit. He’s a combo guard with excellent two-way skills – a player who can score at all three levels. Solo has a Championship pedigree and we anticipate a great career for him at UConn.”

Jaylin Stewart, 6-7, Wing, Seattle, Wash.

Stewart is a versatile player out of James A. Garfield High School who is also a top 60 recruit. He averaged 16.4 points per game on the Nike EYBL circuit, playing for Seattle Rotary and was a finalist for the 2021 USA Basketball U16 National Team.

Coach Hurley on Stewart:

“Jaylin is just uniquely talented, with every Offensive skill you can think of. He has an awesome Blend of size, strength and skill for a Perimeter player. He is a natural basketball player with an elevated feel for the game and we feel he has the potential to be a star.”

Youssouf Singare, 7-0, Center, Bronx, NY

Singare, is originally from Mali (home of current UConn co-captain Adama Sanogo) but now lives in the Bronx, NY, and attends Our Savior Lutheran. A shot-blocking rim protector, Singare is also known as an elite rebounder and an extremely athletic big man who runs the floor well. He has also played for the EYBL New Heights Lightning on the AAU circuit for the last two years. He has been ranked as high as the No. 18 big men in the 2023 class.

Coach Hurley on Singare:

“Youssouf not only brings ideal size and athleticism to our frontcourt, but he is a competitor who plays with an impressive spirit and focus. He is an engaged defender who can protect the rim and rebound at an elite level and he is rapidly developing Offensive confidence . Besides his basketball skills, Youssouf is an exceptional communicator who can galvanize his team on the floor.”