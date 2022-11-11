UConn Golf Program Signs Two Recruits

UConn Athletic Communications / Nov. 11, 2022

The UConn men’s golf team has searched near and far to find its freshman class for 2023-24.

UConn Coach Dave Pezzino has announced that UConn has received signed Letters of Intent from current high school Seniors Bradley Sawka of Ellington, Conn., and Alex Heard of Boca Raton, Fla. They will enroll at UConn in the fall of 2023.

“Both of these young men have the ability to help us right away, and I’m looking forward to working with them as soon as possible,” Pezzino said. “They will be great additions to our program.”

Sawka, whose home course is Ellington Ridge Country Club, one of UConn’s main practice courses, has distinguished himself in three years of varsity golf at Ellington High School. A two-time team captain, Sawka has won an individual conference championship as well as an individual state championship. He also plays varsity soccer and basketball.

“I chose UConn because of all the opportunities it presents,” Sawka said. “The education I will receive is amazing and it also gives me great opportunities with regard to golf. The team travels all over the country and plays in major tournaments against great competition.

“Another reason I chose UConn is because of the group of guys – they are Humble and down to earth people. Finally, one of the biggest factors is because of Coach Pezzino. He’s a great life Coach as well as a golf Coach and I know he will push me to be the best that I can be.”

Besides his achievements in high school golf, Sawka won an AJGA championship, and has three top 10 finishes in AJGA tournaments.

“It’s been a pleasure to watch Bradley develop as a young player,” Pezzino said. “I give him a lot of credit – he played a national schedule. His dad, John, is an outstanding player in his own right and the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

“Bradley’s work ethic and tournament experience will serve him well. I’m really excited to add another Connecticut golfer to our team.”

Heard, who attends Boca Raton Community High School, is ranked as the No. 3 high school player in Florida after winning the South Florida PGA High School Championship, placing second in the South Florida District, and fifth in the Florida State High School Championship.

In 2021, he was named the Palm Beach County High School Golfer of the Year after winning the South Florida Regional and placing 10th in the Florida State High School Championships.

In his three high school years, Heard was a 14-time high school match medalist, a four-time team Most Valuable Player and team co-captain.

“UConn has always been a dream school of mine,” Heard said. “I’ve been wearing Husky gear since I was 2. The business school is exactly what I’m looking for academically. The golf program is awesome and Coach Pezzino is an Incredible coach. Once I met him and the team, I knew I had found the perfect place for me.”

Heard also has five Top 5 finishes in the Florida State Golf Association Junior Tour, seven wins and 11 Top 5 finishes in the South Florida PGA Junior Tour, and a two-time Player of the Year on the South Florida Junior Tour.

“Alex will be a great fit at UConn,” Pezzino said. “He’s an outstanding student-athlete. He has played an extensive junior schedule and he’s a Relentless worker. It’s a work ethic that will help him be successful with his new teammates. He fits right in with the work ethic we have established within our program .”