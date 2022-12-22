UConn football’s 2023 schedule includes Boston College, UMass

UConn, which finished 6-7, turns its attention to next season. On Thursday, the school announced the finalized 2023 schedule.

UConn will have rematches from the 2022 season against NC State (which UConn lost to 41-10 this year), FIU (which UConn beat 33-12), Utah State (UConn lost 31-20), Boston College (UConn won 13- 3), and UMass (which UConn defeated 27-10).

Four of UConn’s opponents will be new to the Huskies, as it will face off against Georgia State, Rice, Tennessee and Sacred Heart.

James Madison will host UConn on November 11th in the first matchup between the two programs at the FBS level.

Three of the Huskies’ games next year will be against ACC opponents: NC State, Duke, and Boston College. Duke is 4-1 all-time against UConn, having last played in 1999.

The final home game of the season for UConn will be against Sacred Heart, the Huskies Lone in-state opponent in 2023. The Huskies played Central Connecticut this past fall.

UConn’s bye week is the weekend of Oct. 14 following Week 5 of the season.

The Huskies will host three straight home games from September 16 to 30 against FIU, Duke and Utah State and will have a three-game road stretch from October 28 to November 11 against Boston College, Tennessee, and James Madison.

UConn football 2023 schedule

Sept. 2NC STATE

Sept. 9 at Georgia State

Sept. 16 FIU

Sept. 23 DUKE

Sept. 30 UTAH STATE

October 7 at Rice

October 21 USF

October 28 at Boston College

Nov. 4 at Tennessee

Nov. 11 at James Madison

Nov. 18 SACRED HEART

Nov. 25 vs. UMass*

*Neutral site game, site to be announced