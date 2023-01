But Mora and his staff are engaging in the craziness as they continue to rebuild the UConn football program. Coming off a Bowl appearance in his first year, Mora has secured seven transfers from other programs.

Who are the new Huskies? Here’s a list of the transfers, starting with the most recent additions.

Noah Plack-TallericoDB, Delaware (announced Jan. 12)

6-2, 215 pounds, Grad Student

A member of the Delaware Blue Hens for five seasons, Plack-Tallerico recorded 93 total tackles with a forced fumble and recovery this past fall. In two straight seasons he was named a CAA second team selection, and has also been named a HERO Sports Sophomore All-American.

Joe FagnanoQB, Maine (announced Jan. 12)

6-3, 225, redshirt junior

Fagnano started 11 games for Maine this past fall, throwing for 2,231 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing 208 of 364 passes with six interceptions. He also rushed for 296 yards and three touchdowns on 93 carries. Over four years, the Williamsport, Penn. native started 27 games for the Black Bears. His former head coach at Maine for three years was Nick Charlton, UConn’s Offensive coordinator.

Ray EldridgeDL, Richmond (announced Jan. 6)

6-4, 260, Grad Student

Eldridge played at Richmond since 2018 after graduating from South Fayette High in McDonald, Penn. This past season as a redshirt senior he appeared in all 13 games for the Spiders, recording 34 total tackles, with 8.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. Eldridge was named to the Colonial Athletic Association Football Third Team Defense.

Mumu Bin-WahadCB, West Virginia (announced Jan. 5)

5-10, 179, So.

Bin-Wahad appeared in five games as a freshman this fall for West Virginia, recording four total tackles and one attempted punt return. Bin-Wahad was a three-star recruit hailing from Georgia who was also considering transferring to UCF and Memphis.

Louis HansenTE, Michigan (announced Dec. 26)

6-6, 252, Jr.

The Dover, Mass. product did not see the field at Michigan in his first two seasons but was a four-star recruit coming out of St. Sebastian’s prep school. Hansen was ranked as the No. 11 tight end in the country in 2021, per 247sports.com, and could immediately boost the UConn passing game that struggled to find rhythm last season. His 2018 247sports Scouting report called him a “multi-year starter at Top 20 program. Day 3 NFL draft potential.” Besides Michigan, he had offers from Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Boston College and many other Power Five programs.

Eric GilyardLB, Kansas (announced Dec. 16)

5-11, 230, Grad Student

The Graduate student entered the Portal after one season at Kansas, playing in 12 games with 24 total tackles, two of which went for a loss, and he had an interception. He will join UConn for his sixth and final college football season. He spent four years at UCF after he was recruited out of Jacksonville, Fla. Gilayrd started 22 games as a sophomore and junior at UCF.

Zachary SpearsCB, Washington (announced Dec. 14)

6-1, 195, So.

The sophomore did not see the field in two years at Washington and became the first incoming UConn transfer for the 2023 season. Graduating from Loyola High in Los Angeles, Spears was rated the No. 31 cornerback in the Nation by 247sports.com in 2021.

Note: UConn has lost two players to the transfer Portal in running back Nate Carter (Michigan State) and wide receiver Darius Bush (Georgia State)