UConn football hiring former Captain as Assistant Coach

Moore spent last season as Albany’s wide receivers coach. His coaching career began at Conard High in 2019 under his former UConn wide receivers coach, Matt Cersosimo.

In 2020 he joined the Wesleyan coaching staff before becoming the Cornell running backs Coach in 2021. He was hired by Albany in January 2022.

A New Jersey native, Moore played at UConn from 2008 to 2011 after a red-shirt year in 2007. He was named a team Captain as a senior and Ranks in the top 10 in program history in receptions with 126. He also finished his career with 1,699 career yards and 13 touchdowns.

He went on to sign professional contracts with the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers, Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, although he never appeared in an NFL game.

Moore will join Head Coach Jim Mora’s second-year staff with a deep familiarity of the program as it looks to improve its passing game. UConn totaled just 1,455 passing yards last season (111.9 passing yards per game), although the team did lose its starting quarterback and top two receiving options before the second quarter of the season’s first game.

Moore will also join recently hired running backs Coach Antonio Wilcox, who is replacing 2022 Coach EJ Barthel (who took a job with Nebraska).

With a handful of transfers, a new recruiting class, and two new Offensive coaches, the Huskies will look to further improve its offense as it attempts to build on its 6-7 season.