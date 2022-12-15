UConn football adds one transfer and one class of 2023 commitment

With early signing day just a week away, UConn football got two more additions for the 2023 squad, adding commitments from incoming freshman Teddy Williams and transfer Zakhari Spears.

Standing 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Spears is a defensive back who committed to Washington from Loyola in Los Angeles in 2020. He’s a former 3-star recruit according to 247 Sports and Rivals.

Spears redshirted in 2021 and didn’t make an appearance for those Huskies in 2022 before heading across the country to play for Jim Mora’s Huskies. Spears is Mora’s first dip into the transfer portal this offseason.

Williams is a local athlete, originally from Portland, Connecticut, who attends the Salisbury School. The wide receiver was on campus for his official visit this weekend.

Williams is a Connecticut high school football standout, earning first-team All-State in 2021 and MVP in the state Championship game for Portland before heading to Salisbury. He’s reportedly joining as a preferred walk-on.

UConn will officially welcome its 2023 class starting on Wednesday, December 21. Mora and his staff likely have a few more players they’re hoping to add between now and then. Currently, the Huskies have 12 verbal commitments according to Rivals.