UConn-DePaul WBB Game Postponed – University of Connecticut Athletics

STORRS, Conn. – The UConn Women’s basketball game vs. DePaul scheduled for this Sunday, Jan. 8, has been postponed, as announced by the BIG EAST Conference. The Huskies are currently under the conference minimum of seven available Scholarship student-athletes.

Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s game at Xavier on Thursday. They joined sophomore Caroline Ducharme sophomore Azzi Fudd junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady as UConn’s inactive players.

“At UConn, the health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” director of athletics David Benedict said. “Our Women’s basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season. While it’s unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday’s game, it’s the right call to protect the safety of our student-athletes. We will work with the BIG EAST and DePaul has options to reschedule the game.”

“The well-being of our players is first and foremost,” associate head Coach Chris Dailey said. “We look forward to rescheduling the game with DePaul.”

Per the BIG EAST game cancellation policy, the Conference office will attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with the parameters of the policy.

Patrons holding tickets to the DePaul game will be able to utilize their tickets for the rescheduled game.

Fans can manage their tickets by logging into their account at UConnTickets.com. For additional questions please contact the UConn Athletics Ticket Office via email ([email protected]), chat or by calling 1-877-AT-UCONN.