UConn Coach Jim Mora joins the CT high school football podcast.

Pete, SPB and Mora talk Rentschler Field hosting the CIAC Finals and Connecticut’s football landscape.

It’s state Championship weekend, so we are bringing you TWO episodes of the Meat Grinder podcast!

On this episode, GameTimeCT hosts Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley are joined by UConn football Coach Jim Mora. The Coach of the Huskies joined the show to talk about his team’s successful first season and their Myrtle Beach Bowl bid.

The three discussed the Connecticut football landscape, the importance of UConn having a relationship with high school football in Connecticut and half of the state championships being held at UConn’s home, Rentschler Field.

We discussed current UConn players Victor Rosa, Cam Edwards and Jackson Mitchell, who all played high school football in the state.

The Meat Grinder CT HS Football Podcast: Episode XV-2.

