UConn, Baylor plunge into AP Top 25 after league-play duds

Baylor and Xavier forced the top of the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll for Week 9 to undergo some major surgery for two completely different reasons. Baylor dropped a dud in the Big 12 opener against Iowa State, falling to the Cyclones 77-62. Meanwhile, Xavier knocked off No. 2 UConn 83-73 and earned its first true, eye-popping win of the Sean Miller era.

Xavier ran away from the previously unbeaten Huskies in front of a raucous Cintas Center, and Miller has quickly proven why he’s one of the elite coaches in college basketball.

“We beat a heck of a basketball team,” Miller said. “They’re ranked No. 2 in America for a reason. Danny Hurley and his staff have really put together just a very talented, well-oiled group. I mean, when you beat them, you, you have to really beat them. They don’t beat themselves and, the fact that they came in here 14-0 speaks for itself. They don’t really need me to say anything that hasn’t already been said other than we respect them a great deal and we know that we beat one of America’s best teams today.”

Here’s how AP college basketball Voters across the country sorted things out in their top 25.