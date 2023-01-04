UConn at Providence: College basketball live stream, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 4 Uconn (14-1) took its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling to 3-1 in the Big East Conference. On Wednesday, the Huskies visit Providence (12-3), which has won its last seven games and is off to a 4-0 start in conference play. Adama Sanogo averages 17.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for UConn and Jordan Hawkins gets 14.6 points. Bryce Hopkins paces the Friars with 15.7 points and 9.5 boards per contest, with Devin Carter at 12.9 points a game and Ed Croswell dropping 12.7 on average. Dan Hurley is 87-48 in his fifth year leading the Huskies. Ed Cooley has coached Providence since 2011 and is 233-144 with a Sweet 16 appearance last season.

