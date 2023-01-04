UConn at Providence: College basketball live stream, TV channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 4 Uconn (14-1) took its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling to 3-1 in the Big East Conference. On Wednesday, the Huskies visit Providence (12-3), which has won its last seven games and is off to a 4-0 start in conference play. Adama Sanogo averages 17.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for UConn and Jordan Hawkins gets 14.6 points. Bryce Hopkins paces the Friars with 15.7 points and 9.5 boards per contest, with Devin Carter at 12.9 points a game and Ed Croswell dropping 12.7 on average. Dan Hurley is 87-48 in his fifth year leading the Huskies. Ed Cooley has coached Providence since 2011 and is 233-144 with a Sweet 16 appearance last season.

How to Watch UConn at Providence in Men’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the UConn at Providence men’s college basketball game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Friars are coming off a Midwest Sweep with wins at Butler and DePaul, beating the Blue Demons 74-59 on Sunday afternoon. Carter scored 22 points with five steals and four blocks and Jared Bynum added 18 points. Croswell was held to five points but grabbed 10 rebounds.

Xavier ran away from UConn in the second half in Cincinnati on Saturday to beat the Huskies 83-73. Sanogo scored 18 points and Andre Jackson Jr. went for 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The Huskies are 45-30 all-time against Providence, but the Friars have won two of the last three meetings, including a 57-53 triumph at Storrs on Dec. 18, 2021.

Regional restrictions may apply.