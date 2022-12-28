UConn at Creighton: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

UConn (9-2) has started off 2-0 in conference play this season in the Big East as the Huskies take on their toughest in-conference opponent today, 21st-ranked Creighton (8-3). This has not been an easy season by any means for the Huskies as they are without Paige Bueckers and recently have been without rising sophomore star Azzi Fudd, who was the team’s leading scorer. Over the past three seasons, it seems that the Huskies cannot get past the injury bug or bad luck after dominating the sport for nearly three decades under head Coach Geno Auriemma, although they remain one of the top teams in the sport.

How to Watch Connecticut at Creighton today:

Game Date: December 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: SportsNet NY

The Huskies took care of business against Seton Hall (98-73) despite not having their two best players on the court again.

What has allowed the Huskies to be successful early on this season in Women’s college basketball despite losing the best player in the game and the best shooter has been their depth.

This year, they have senior Dorka Juhasz (11.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game) and junior Nika Muhl (6.5 points and 10.1 assists) filling up the stat sheet around leading scorer senior Lou Lopez-Senechal (17.5 points).

Those three and the rest of the roster make the Huskies a real contender regardless of injuries and challenges this season.

