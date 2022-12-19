UCLA Women’s Volleyball Hires San Diego’s Alfred Reft as Head Coach

The Bruins have found their replacement for one of the longest-tenured coaches in Westwood.

UCLA Women’s volleyball announced it had hired Alfred Reft as its next head coach on Monday, less than three weeks after Michael Sealy stepped down from the position following 13 years with the program. Reft has been the associate head Coach at San Diego since 2020, Guiding the Toreros to three consecutive NCAA tournament bids, a West Coast Conference Championship and a Final Four appearance during his tenure there.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button