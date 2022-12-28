UCLA Women’s Volleyball Completes Coaching Staff

LOS ANGELES – UCLA Women’s volleyball head coach Alfee Reft has completed his coaching staff. Joining the Bruins is associate head Coach Jen Malcom and Assistant Coach Amir Lugo-Rodriguez.

“In the process of selecting a staff in this new era of UCLA volleyball, it was a priority that I bring on individuals who had the capacity to truly meet our Athletes on a human level,” Reft said. “I needed leaders that understand and can relate to the unique plight of a top-level athlete who strives to be their very best and the number of challenges that accompany that journey. Leaders that mentor from a place of compassion coupled with expertise, Guiding each individual to be the very best versions of themselves both on and off the court. I am confident that we have hit a home run with both Jen and Amir joining our Bruin Family.”

Malcom comes to the Bruins after coaching at her alma mater Iowa State for seven seasons. The 2022 campaign marked Malcom’s fourth season in her role as associate head coach. Thanks to the help of Malcom, Iowa State is coming off its first 20-win season since 2018 while registering 10 victories over Big 12 Conference opponents for its most since 2017. Malcom has appeared in the NCAA Tournament five times and claimed a National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) title in 2018 during her tenure with the Cyclones. Malcom played (2006-08) and coached (2016-22) under two-time AVCA Region Coach of the Year Christy Johnson-Lynch in all 10 years she has spent in Ames.

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to work at UCLA. I am fulfilling a long-time dream working at this prestigious institution,” Malcom said. “I am excited to work alongside Alfee, our staff and our Talented group of young women to take UCLA Women’s volleyball to the next level. The future is bright here in Westwood and I can’t wait to get started!”

“As a player and a coach, Jen has a track record of driving success,” Reft said. “She is a proven Winner in recruiting top-tier Talent to her programs and in developing that Talent into fierce competitors. Jen is Relentless with her work ethic and demands Excellence in every aspect of her life. Her steady character coupled with her deep care for her Athletes makes her a huge asset to the Bruin Family and the culture we are creating.”

Thirteen Cyclones have been selected AVCA All-Region 20 times under Malcom. Most recently, Eleanor Holthaus picked up Regional Player of the Year honors for the first time in program history and Maya Duckworth was just the third Cyclone to be named Regional Freshman of the Year. Seven of Malcom’s student-athletes have been awarded to the All-Big 12 Team 12 times.

A middle Blocker during her three seasons at Iowa State, Malcom has worked primarily with that position group at her alma mater and yielded impressive results. Her efforts led to a pair of All-Big 12 middles in 2019 in Candelaria Herrera (First Team) and Avery Rhodes (Second Team). Herrera led the Cyclones with a .314 hitting percentage while Rhodes bounced back from a season-ending injury in 2018 to lead Iowa State in blocking with 110 total blocks.

Malcom’s work with Herrera has helped the Argentine achieve the opportunity to represent her senior national team, peaking with Herrera making the Argentina Women’s Volleyball National Team roster which competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Malcom’s previous coaching stops included four seasons at Virginia Tech from 2011-14 and one season at Tennessee in 2015. The Volunteer middles were a strength of the team, with freshman Erica Treiber posting 2.15 kills per set at a team-best a .354 hitting percentage and 1.14 blocks per set en route to earning SEC Conference All-Freshman Team honors. At Virginia Tech, Malcom worked with a trio of middle blockers who collected AVCA All-America Honorable mention in Cara Baarendse, Kathryn Caine and Victoria Hamsher.

A native of Schaller, Iowa, Malcom started her collegiate career at Syracuse for two seasons, before transferring to Iowa State. In her two years, Malcom helped guide the Cyclones volleyball to then-unprecedented heights, leading Iowa State to its first Sweet 16 in 2007 and first Elite Eight in 2008. Malcom still sits atop the Cyclones’ record book in several blocking categories.

Reft also brings aboard Lugo-Rodriguez who has helped Restore two programs in Northwestern and California. As an Assistant for the Wildcats over the last two years, Lugo-Rodriguez helped Northwestern achieve its first above-.500 season in eight years in 2022. In 2019, with Lugo-Rodriguez’s assistance, California went 20-10 for their first 20- win season since 2011. During the campaign, he mentored Preslie Anderson, the Pac-12 Conference hitting percentage leader (.402) as well as three additional Bears who earned All-Pac-12 honors that season.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be heading home to Southern California to join the Bruin Family,” Lugo-Rodriguez said. “I’d like to thank the UCLA Athletic Department and Alfee for the opportunity to join this storied program. There is Endless opportunity here at UCLA and I looked forward to working with Alfee and Jen to give our student-athletes a world class experience. “

“Amir is Emerging as one of the top Minds in the Collegiate game,” Reft said. “His curiosity for the sport and innovative thinking is what sets him apart. His time spent in the Pac-12 and most recently in the Big Ten have prepared him to elevate the level of training and game prep for our program. With his background both as a player and a coach, he will undoubtedly bring a unique and valuable perspective to our team.”

Lugo-Rodriguez touts three years of US National Team playing experience. He started as a middle blocker for Team USA in the 2017 World University Games and earned a preliminary roster spot for the 2015 Pan American Cup.

The Pasadena, Calif., native was a big contributor to perennial men’s volleyball national title contender Long Beach State from 2014-17. While playing for the 49ers, Lugo-Rodriguez earned AVCA First Team All-American honors his senior season, in addition to garnering Off the Block National Blocker of the Year and a Volleyball Magazine Second Team All-American. He was a three-time MPSF All-Academic selection, president of Long Beach State’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and helped lead Long Beach State to two straight NCAA Final Four Appearances in 2016 and 2017 before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in consumer affairs.