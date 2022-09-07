UCLA Women’s soccer takes over No. 1 spot after defeating Duke, North Carolina

The UCLA Bruins are the new No. 1 in Women’s college soccer, and there’s no doubt that they deserve that spot.

The Bruins (5-0) received all eight first-place votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, leapfrogging Duke and North Carolina after beating them both by a score of 2-1 on their home fields last weekend.

UCLA becomes the first Pac-12 program to be ranked No. 1 since 2019 when Stanford won the national title. The Bruins are 21-1-3 in their last 25 games.

Star forward Reilyn Turnerwho scored the game-winning goals against Duke and North Carolina, was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week and received numerous national awards, including TopDrawerSoccer Player of the Week and College Soccer News Player of the Week.

The tying goal by Lexi Wright should join @reilynturner‘s game-winner is #SCTop10! ‼️ pic.twitter.com/roXSNw9nPX — UCLA Women’s Soccer (@UCLAWSoccer) September 4, 2022

Lauren Brzykcy was named Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week for the second straight week after totaling 12 total saves in the wins. She tied her career high with nine against Duke, including seven in the second half.

The Pac-12 also saw Stanford (5-0) continue its rise in the polls, from No. 12 to No. 6, after sweeping a homestand against then-No. 8 Penn State and Cal Poly.

Colorado, the highest-scoring team in the country, moved up to No. 19 after routing Texas A&M-Commerce and Omaha. That’s the Buffaloes’ (5-0-1) highest ranking since 2019.

Washington (5-0-1) cracked the Top 25 at No. 24 after wins over Texas Tech and Seattle U.

Arizona State is also undefeated at 2-0-2.