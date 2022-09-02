UCLA Women’s Soccer Takes Down Duke in Heated Top-3 Showdown

The Bruins took their talents east and aced their biggest test of the season so far.

Well. 3 UCLA Women’s soccer (4-0) went on the road and beat No. 2 Duke (4-1) by a score of 2-1 on Thursday. Junior forward Reilyn Turner scored the go-ahead goal in the 62nd minute, while Graduate goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy recorded a career-high nine saves in the match to lock down the win.

Many of those saves came with the outcome on the line, including three between the 73rd and 80th minutes alone. High, low, middle, post – Brzykcy turned them all away in the chaotic second half, making Turner’s goal the game-winner.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button