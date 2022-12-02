UCLA Women’s Soccer Coaches Win Pacific Region Staff of the Year

First-year head coach Margueritte Aozasa and her coaching staff of Gof Boyoko , Molly Poletto and Chelsea Tudela were voted the Women NCAA Division I Pacific Region Staff of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches.

In their first year in Westwood, the Bruin coaches led UCLA to a 20-win season, a No. 1 seed at the NCAA Tournament and the program’s 12th College Cup appearance. The Bruins began the season 13-0, the best start in school history, and held the No. 1 national ranking for nine straight weeks, from the first week of September to the end of the regular season. UCLA has allowed just 12 goals this season, while 18 different players have totaled 62 goals.

Aozasa was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year, becoming the first Rookie head coach ever to win the honor. This is her second regional staff of the year honor, having previously won while a member of Stanford’s coaching staff in 2016.

The Regional Staff of the Year recipients will be placed onto the National Staff of the Year ballot, and the winners from each division will be announced on Dec. 16, 2022. The staff will be recognized at the College Coaches Reception at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Philadelphia on Jan. 20, 2023.

UCLA will play Alabama on Friday, Dec. 2 at 8:30pm ET/530pm PT in the NCAA semifinal in Cary, NC The match will be televised live on ESPNU.