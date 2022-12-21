UCLA Women’s Basketball Runs Away From Fresno State, Freshmen Shine

The Bruins overcame a rough opening few minutes to put up one of their most one-sided victories of the season, thanks in large part to a late push by the team’s young core.

Well. 11 UCLA Women’s basketball (12-1, 1-0 Pac-12) defeated Fresno State (7-6, 0-0 Mountain West) 82-48 at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday night. The Bruins dominated in almost every statistical category outside of 3-point shooting, slowly building their lead over time until it became a blowout in the second half.

