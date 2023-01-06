UCLA Women’s Basketball Offers Class of 2026 SF Brihanna Crittendon

The Bruins are trying to get in on one of the top freshmen in the nation.

Class of 2026 Riverdale Ridge High School (CO) wing Brihanna Crittendon became the latest prospect to receive an offer from UCLA Women’s basketball, the 6-foot-2 playmaker announced Thursday on Twitter. Crittendon becomes the first class of 2026 prospect to publicly announce that the Bruins had sent out a Scholarship offer to them.

Crittendon has received offers from Texas Tech, Texas A&M, New Mexico State, Missouri, USF, Mississippi State, BYU, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Louisville and Ohio State, making UCLA her 12th offer overall.

In October, ESPN Revealed its 2026 HoopGurlz watch list and Crittendon was one of the top 25 players in the class of 2026. Crittendon is the No. 1 ranked player from Colorado, and was the only player from the state selected for the list.

So far in her freshman campaign at Riverdale Ridge, Crittendon has been putting up prolific scoring numbers. In her high school debut on Dec. 13, the rangy wing put up a career-high 36 points over Niwot (CO).

Through eight games so far in the 2022-23 season, Crittendon has averaged 30.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while only being on the court for 25.9 minutes per game.

Riverdale Ridge has only lost one game so far and Crittendon has helped lead her team to a 3-0 opening run in league play.

Crittendon plays for the New Mexico Clippers on the AAU circuit. The Clippers will be competing in the Select 40 circuit, a Nationwide AAU league that is partially run by ESPN HoopGurlz.

Colorado Preps named Crittendon one of the “standout girls basketball players to count on in 2023,” on Thursday, citing her efficient shooting and ability to lead Riverdale Ridge to an early 7-1 record on the season. Crittendon was the only freshman listed on Colorado Prep’s list.

There is still a while to go before Crittendon comes close to making a decision on where she will attend college, but UCLA may eventually be in good favor for offering the highly-touted freshman early on.

