UCLA Women’s Basketball Offers Class of 2026 SF Brihanna Crittendon

The Bruins are trying to get in on one of the top freshmen in the nation.

Class of 2026 Riverdale Ridge High School (CO) wing Brihanna Crittendon became the latest prospect to receive an offer from UCLA Women’s basketball, the 6-foot-2 playmaker announced Thursday on Twitter. Crittendon becomes the first class of 2026 prospect to publicly announce that the Bruins had sent out a Scholarship offer to them.

