UCLA Women’s Basketball Loses Road Game to Colorado in Overtime

It came down to the wire, but the Bruins were unable to escape Boulder with a road win Friday night.

Well. 8 UCLA Women’s basketball (17-4, 6-3 Pac-12) lost 73-70 to No. 25 Colorado (16-4, 7-2) in overtime at the CU Events Center, catching a few breaks to keep them in it but ultimately failing to pull through down the stretch. The Buffaloes missed a potential game-winning free throw at the end of regulation, only for guard Charisma Osborne – who had carried her team back with two perfect trips to the line late – to miss a layup before the buzzer sounded.

