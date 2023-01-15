UCLA Women’s Basketball Holds Off Cal, Gets Back Into Win Column

After a slow start and a tight fourth quarter, the Bruins turned on the jets and left the unranked Golden Bears in the dust.

Well. 8 UCLA Women’s basketball (15-3, 4-2 Pac-12) ended its homestand with an 87-70 win over California (10-7, 1-5) on Sunday afternoon. The Bruins trailed by as many as 11 points in the first quarter and struggled to pull away even once they did even things up again.

A decisive 16-2 run over a five-minute span in the fourth quarter helped UCLA ice the win, though, and they avoided losing three of four in the process.

