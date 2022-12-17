UCLA Women’s Basketball Guard Dominique Onu Enters Transfer Portal

The Bruins are losing a key member of their backcourt.

UCLA Women’s basketball guard Dominique Onu will be entering the NCAA transfer portal, she confirmed Friday on Twitter. The announcement came in response to Daily Bruin staff writer Gavin Carlson, who reported Onu was spotted sitting courtside for her team’s game against USC on Thursday amid rumors of her departure.

Onu appeared in the Bruins’ first six games of the season, but has not checked in since Nov. 21 against Marquette in the Battle for Atlantis finals.

