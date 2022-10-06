UCLA Women’s Basketball Forward Angela Dugalic Suffers Torn ACL

The injury bug is once again biting the Bruins ahead of the upcoming season.

UCLA Women’s basketball forward Angela Dugalic has undergone surgery to repair a torn ACL, she announced Wednesday on her Instagram. The former Oregon transfer suffered the knee injury while playing for Team Serbia at the FIBA ​​World Cup on Aug. 28, but didn’t go under the knife for another month.

Dugalic is expected to miss the entire 2022-2023 season, robbing the Bruins of some significant talent and depth down low.

