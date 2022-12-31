UCLA vs. Washington State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 30 predictions from proven model

The No. 11 UCLA Bruins will bring an eight-game winning streak into their college basketball Matchup against the Washington State Cougars on Friday night. UCLA has not played since Dec. 21 when it notched an 81-54 win over UC Davis. Washington State has lost four of its last five games, including an 82-73 setback against Utah State on Christmas Day.

Tip-off is set for 11 pm ET. The Bruins are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Washington State vs. UCLA odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 133.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for UCLA vs. Washington State:

Washington State vs. UCLA spread: UCLA -8.5

Washington State vs. UCLA over/under: 134 points

Washington State vs. UCLA money line: Washington State +320, UCLA -420

Featured Game | Washington State Cougars vs. UCLA Bruins

Why Washington State can cover

Washington State will not have to knock off any Rust in this game, as it played three games in Hawaii during the Diamond Head Classic last week. The Cougars also played a tough road game at then-No. 11 Baylor two weeks ago, easily covering the 10.5-point spread in a 65-59 final. UCLA could have trouble getting off to a fast start in this game, as it has not played since Dec. 21.

The Cougars have a balanced lineup that is led by junior guard TJ Bamba, who is averaging 16.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Mouhamed Gueye (13.5), Jabe Mullins (11.3) and Justin Powell (10.5) are each scoring in double figures as well. Washington State has been severely undervalued in its recent home games against UCLA, covering the spread in seven of the last eight meetings in Pullman.

Why UCLA can cover

UCLA has grown accustomed to winning games with a margin, as it has won each of its last four games by double digits. The Bruins are also riding an eight-game winning streak overall following their 81-54 blowout win over UC Davis. They picked up a 10-point win against Kentucky and a 27-point win against Maryland during their recent hot stretch.

Washington State has lost four of its last five games and is ranked No. 292 nationally in KenPom’s turnover rate statistic. The Cougars are facing a UCLA defense that is No. 11 in forcing turnovers, so this is not a good matchup for them. UCLA’s offense features four double-digit scorers, paced by Veteran Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is averaging 17 points per game.

